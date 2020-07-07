AZ-U23 vs NAC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League Match - July 8th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for AZ-U23 vs NAC match of ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020

Nacka CC take on Alby Zalmi U-23 in Match 12 of the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020.

ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Dream11 Fantasy

Match 12 of the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League pits Alby Zalmi U-23 against hot favourites Nacka CC on Wednesday. Nacka CC has been the team to beat so far with two impressive wins on Monday. On the other hand, Alby Zalmi U-23 has won and lost one game apiece and will look to bounce back to winnings ways at the expense of Nacka CC. With the league table taking shape, one can expect a very competitive game between the two sides at the Karsby Cricket Center in Stockholm.

Squads to choose from

Alby Zalmi U-23

Ismail Zia, Amanullah Safi, Faran Chaudhry, Basir Sahebi, Rohollah Stanikzai, Zabi Niazy, Zia Alozai, Talha Masoud, Mashal Khan, Rukshan Nawalage, Muneeb Safi, Faseeh Choudhary, Yaqob Safi, Munib Safi, Sami Khalil, Usman Jabbar, Abdullah Khalil, Noman Fawjoon, Arif Hussain

Nacka CC

Rashid Khan, Azam Momand, Sohail Zahid, Samiullah Rahmani, Shakil Jalali, Khalid Azizi, Zabi Zahid, Syed Ahmad, Omran Zazai, Wakil Jalali, Saad Nawaz, Lamer Momand, Ozil Rahman, Najeeb Khan, Abdul Hakeem

Predicted Playing XIs

Alby Zalmi U-23

I Zia, F Chaudhry, Z Alozai, R Stanikzai, Z Niazy, T Masoud, F Choudhary, M Khan, S Khalil, A Khalil and U Jabbar

Nacka CC

R Khan, S Rahmani, S Zahid, S Jalali, K Azizi, Z Zahid, O Zazai, S Ahmad, S Nawaz, N Khan and L Momand

Match Details

Match: Alby Zalmi U-23 vs Nacka CC

Date: 8th July 2020, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Karsby Cricket Center, Stockholm

Pitch Report

There is something on offer for the batsmen and bowlers with the average first score on Day 1 being 98. While the batsmen have made good use of the relatively smaller boundaries, the slow outfield does go against them. There isn't any turn or swing available for the bowlers with change of pace being a decent ploy at this venue.

ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

AZ-U23 vs NAC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: I Zia, S Zahid, Z Niazy, Z Alozai, S Rahmani, F Chaudhry, K Azizi, O Zazai, L Momand, A Khalil and S Khalil

Captain: K Azizi, Vice-Captain: F Chaudhry

Fantasy Suggestion #2: I Zia, S Zahid, S Jalali, Z Alozai, S Rahmani, F Chaudhry, K Azizi, Z Zahid, L Momand, A Khalil and S Khalil

Captain: Z Alozai, Vice-Captain: K Azizi