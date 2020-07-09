AZ-U23 vs SCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League Match - July 9th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for AZ-U23 vs SCC match of ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020

SaltsJobaden CC take on Alby Zalmi U-23 in Match 20 of the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020

ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Dream11 Fantasy

The final league match of the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League features a blockbuster match between Alby Zalmi Cricket Club U-23 and SaltsJobaden CC in what is a virtual quarter-final.

After a brilliant start to the campaign, Alby Zalmi has lost its way and are on the brink of elimination. On the other hand, SaltsJobaden have won two out of their three games and are in prime position to head into the semi-finals. Both teams are well-matched on paper with nothing to separate them. With two valuable points and a place in the top four hanging in the balance, we should be in for a thriller.

Squads to choose from

Alby Zalmi U-23

Ismail Zia, Amanullah Safi, Faran Chaudhry, Basir Sahebi, Rohollah Stanikkai, Zabi Niazy, Zia Alozai, Talha Masoud, Mashal Khan, Rukshan Nawalage, Munib Safi, Faseeh Choudhary, Yaqob Safi, Munir Safi, Sami Khalil, Usman Jabbar, Abdullah Khalil, Noman Fawjoon, Arif Hussain

SaltsJobaden CC

Farhan Ali, Ahmad Khan, Shahid Ali, Mehran Khan, Ramiz Khan, Javed Ahmad, Imran Ullah, Faheem Shah, Arslan Ali, Noman Kakakhel, Aftab Ahmad, Khursheed Alam, Khalid Mahmood, Hasham Khan, Sajid Ahmad, Muhammad Huzaifa, Assadullah Javed, Shah Zeb, Qazi Rashid, Muhammad Munir, Anas Tanveer

Predicted Playing XIs

Alby Zalmi U-23

F Chaudhry, Munib Safi, I Zia, Munir Safi, T Masood, F Choudhary, A Khalil, S Khalil, U Jabbar, R Stanikkai and Z Niazy

SaltsJobaden CC

F Shah, J Ahmad, S Ali, I Ullah, K Mahmood, A Ali, K Alam, M Munir, Q Rashid, A Tanveer, and S Zeb

Match Details

Match: Alby Zalmi U-23 vs Saltsobaden CC

Date: 9th July 2020, at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Karsby Cricket Center, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The bowlers have been aided by the slightly overcast conditions with some swing on display over the last matches. However, the batsmen should have a significant say in the outcome of this game with the ball coming on fairly well, besides the shorter boundaries. Both teams will look to chase here and restrict the opposition to 80, which is par at the Karsby Cricket Center.

ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

AZ-U23 vs SCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: I Zia, F Shah, Z Niazy, F Chaudhry, I Ullah, K Alam, A Ali, T Masoud, S Zeb, U Jabbar, and A Khalil

Captain: K Alam, Vice-Captain: Z Niazy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: I Zia, F Shah, Z Niazy, F Chaudhry, J Ahmad, K Alam, A Ali, S Khalil, S Zeb, U Jabbar, and A Khalil

Captain: F Chaudhry, Vice-Captain: K Alam