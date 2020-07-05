AZ-U23 vs SUN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League Match - July 6th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for AZ-U23 vs SUN match of ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020

Spanga United CC take on Alby Zalmi U-23 in Match 2 of the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020.

ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Dream11 Fantasy

Match 2 of the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020 has Spanga United CC facing Alby Zalmi U-23 CC.

Alby Zalmi, who featured in the ECS T10 Stockholm a couple of weeks ago, couldn't come up with the goods in the knockout stage. However, the onus falls upon the junior side as they enter the tournament as the early favourites. They would ideally back themselves to make quick work of Spanga United CC, although it isn't as straightforward as it seems to be.

Spanga United have a good roster and should prove to be a stern test for Alby Zalmi U-23, paving the way for yet another exciting encounter.

Squads to choose from

Alby Zalmi U-23 CC

Ismail Zia, Amanullah Safi, Faraan Chaudhry, Basir Sahebi, Rohollah Stanikzai, Zabi Niazy, Zia Alozai, Talha Masoud, Mashal Khan, Rukshan Nawalage, Muneeb Safi, Faseeh Choudhary, Yaqob Safi, Munir Safi, Sami Khalil, Usman Jabbar, Abdullah Khalil, Noman Fawjoon, Arif Hussain

Spanga United CC

Pubudu Keppetiyawa, Krishan Silva, Tasal Saddiqi, Janaka Johannes, Sanuk Keppetiyawa, Thilina Warnakulasuriya, Sajith Johansson, Faisal Azeem, Dammika Aduranmullawithanage, Asanka Kalugama, Anton Don, Fayaz Ali

Predicted Playing XIs

Alby Zalmi U-23

I Zia, A Safi, F Chaudhry, R Stanikzai, Z Niazy, T Masoud, M Khan, M Safi, S Khalil, A Khalil and U Jabbar

Spanga United CC

P Keppetiyawa, J Johannes, K Silva, T Saddiqi, S Johansson, T Warnakulasuriya, F Azeem, F Ali, A Don, A Kalugama and S Keppetiyawa

Match Details

Match: Alby Zalmi U-23 vs Spanga United CC

Date: 6th July 2020, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Karsby Cricket Center, Stockholm

Pitch Report

A good batting pitch is expected in Stockholm, with 100 being a very competitive score. Rain is on the forecast on Monday, although we should get a full game at the Karsby Cricket Center. The pacers are going to be crucial with the ball in hand, with the spinners not expected to get much turn off the pitch. Both teams would look to bat first, with the conditions likely to remain unchanged during the match.

ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

AZ-U23 vs SUN Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Safi, F Chaudhry, K Silva, R Stanikzai, J Johannes, F Azeem, M Khan, T Warnakulasuriya, A Khalil, S Khalil and F Ali

Captain: F Chaudhry, Vice-Captain: M Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Safi, F Chaudhry, K Silva, R Stanikzai, P Keppetiyawa, S Johansson, M Khan, T Warnakulasuriya, A Khalil, S Khalil and A Kalugama

Captain: F Chaudhry, Vice-Captain: T Warnakulasuriya