BAL-2XI vs NOR-2XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for PCB Cricket Associations T20 2022, Match 12

Balochistan 2nd XI (BAL-2XI) will take on Northern 2nd XI (NOR-2XI) in the 12th match of the PCB Cricket Associations T20 2022 at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Monday, September 12. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BAL-2XI vs NOR-2XI Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 12.

Balochistan 2nd XI have made a remarkable start to the campaign. They have won two of their opening three games and have four points as a result. Balochistan are third in the table and are currently on a two-game winning run after defeating Sindh by eight wickets in their last outing.

Meanwhile, Northern 2nd XI are currently undefeated in the tournament, having won all three of their games. They currently lead the standings with six points. Northern defeated Central Punjab by a slim margin of 10 runs in the last fixture.

BAL-2XI vs NOR-2XI Match Details, Match 12

The 12th match of PCB Cricket Associations T20 2022 will be played on September 12 at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad. The match is set to take place at 2.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAL-2XI vs NOR-2XI, PCB Cricket Associations T20 2022, Match 12

Date and Time: September 12, 2022, 2.30 pm IST

Venue: Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

Live Streaming and Broadcast: PCB website

BAL-2XI vs NOR-2XI Pitch Report

The track at the Iqbal Stadium has favored the bowlers so far. Despite being played in the T20 format, low scores have been prevalent over the last few matches and that trend is likely to continue going into this game. Spinners are expected to have a say in the middle overs.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 132

Average second innings score: 120

BAL-2XI vs NOR-2XI Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Balochistan 2nd XI: W-W-L

Northern 2nd XI: W-W-W

BAL-2XI vs NOR-2XI probable playing 11s for today’s match

Balochistan 2nd XI Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Balochistan 2nd XI Probable Playing 11

Imran Butt, Ayaz Tasawar, Basit Ali, Daud Khan, Abdul Hanan, Azeem Ghumman, Mohammad Shahid, Bismillah Khan, Mohammad Ibrahim, and Jalat Khan.

Northern 2nd XI Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Northern 2nd XI Probable Playing 11

Hasan Raza, Zeeshan Malik, Umair Masood, Taimur Khan, Kashif Ali-I, Abdullah, Atif Khan-I, Aqib Liaqat, Athar Mahmood, Musa Khan, and Shadab Majeed

BAL-2XI vs NOR-2XI Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

B Khan (3 matches, 117 runs, Average: 117)

B Khan is the third-highest run-scorer at the moment and he has been in great form. Khan has scored 117 runs in three matches at a surreal average of 117 and he could prove to be a brilliant captaincy pick for your BAL-2XI vs NOR-2XI Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Top Batter pick

I Butt (3 matches, 15 runs, Strike Rate: 150)

Ibrahim Butt has failed to make a big impression so far and has only managed 15 runs so far. He has scored at a strike rate of 150 however and will be looking for a big knock here.

Top All-rounder pick

A Khan (3 matches, 103 runs, Average: 51.50)

A Khan is the fourth-highest scorer in the competition. He has amassed 103 runs at an average of 51.50. His highest score is 67* so far.

Top Bowler pick

T Wali (3 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 20.25)

T Wali is the joint third-highest wicket-taker with four successes in three matches. He has bowled at an average of 20.25.

BAL-2XI vs NOR-2XI match captain and vice-captain choices

M Shahid

M Shahid has bowled tremendously and he has five wickets to his name in three matches. He has bowled at an average of 16.40. He has also scored 44 runs without being dismissed even once. He could prove to be a wise multiplier pick for your BAL-2XI vs NOR-2XI Dream11 Fantasy.

B Khan

B Khan has batted extremely well and he will be difficult to stop once he gets going. His average of 117 inspires plenty of confidence.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BAL-2XI vs NOR-2XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats M Shahid 44 runs and 5 wickets B Khan 117 runs A Khan 103 runs T Wali 4 wickets I Butt 15 runs

BAL-2XI vs NOR-2XI match expert tips

M Shahid has been in brilliant form and has been consistent for his side. He could prove to be a threat with both the bat and the ball.

BAL-2XI vs NOR-2XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Head to Head League

BAL-2XI vs NOR-2XI Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: B Khan, U Masood

Batters: I Butt, A Hanan, H Raza

All-rounders: M Shahid, A Khan, J Khan

Bowlers: T Wali, G Faiz, M Khan

BAL-2XI vs NOR-2XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Grand League

BAL-2XI vs NOR-2XI Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: B Khan

Batters: I Butt, A Hanan, H Raza

All-rounders: M Shahid, A Khan, J Khan

Bowlers: T Wali, G Faiz, M Khan, F Shafiq

