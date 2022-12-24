BAL vs CEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Pakistan One Day Cup 2022-23, Match 22

Balochistan (BAL) will face Central Punjab (CEP) in the 22nd match of the Pakistan One Day Cup at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex in Karachi on Sunday, December 25. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BAL vs CEP Dream 11 prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Balochistan are currently the second-ranked team in the points table with four wins from seven matches. Meanwhile, Central Punjab are second last on the six-team list with three wins from seven matches.

This is the second time the two teams will play each other in the tournament. In the previous meeting, Balochistan defeated Central Punjab by 28 runs.

BAL vs CEP Match Details, Pakistan One Day Cup 2022-23

The 22nd match of the Pakistan One Day Cup 2022-23 will take place between Balochistan and Central Punjab on Sunday, December 25. The match will be played at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex in Karachi and is due to start at 10.30 am IST.

BAL vs CEP, Match 22, Pakistan One Day Cup 2022-23

Date & Time: December 25, 2022, 10:30 am IST

Venue: State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Karachi

BAL vs CEP Pitch Report

The pitch at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex has been good for batting. The batters can trust the bounce on the pitch and play shots on the up, however, it gets difficult to score runs in the second half. The results of the last few matches might induce the captain to bat first after winning the toss.

Last 5 Matches on this pitch

Matches won batting first: 4

Matches won batting second: 1

Average score batting first: 287

Average score batting second: 239

BAL vs CEP Probable Playing 11 today

BAL Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Balochistan probable playing XI for today's match

Haseebullah Khan, Imran Butt, Abdul Bangalzai, Hussain Talat, Bismillah Khan, Mohammad Junaid Jr., Akif Javed, Amad Butt, Kashif Bhatti, Sajjad Ali, and Yasir Shah.

CEP Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Central Punjab probable playing XI for today's match

Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Faizan, Tayyab Tahir, Qasim Akram, Saif Badar, Aamer Yamin, Junaid Ali, Zafar Gohar, Usama Mir, Waqar Maqsood, and Hunain Shah.

Today’s BAL vs CEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Haseebullah Khan ( 7 Matches, 341 Runs, Strike Rate: 88.11)

He generally opens for Balochistan and has been scoring runs for them on a consistent basis. Haseebullah's presence guarantees you some fantasy points.

Top Batter Pick

Tayyab Tahir ( 7 Matches, 355 Runs, Strike Rate: 99.16)

The right-handed batter generally bats at No.3 for Central Punjab. Tayyab has been in great touch throughout the tournament.

Top All-rounder Pick

Hussain Talat ( 6 Matches, 267 Runs, Strike Rate: 105.53)

A left-handed batter, Hussain Talat generally bats at number four for his team. Balochistan will depend heavily on him with the bat. Talat can also bowl a few overs if needed.

Top Bowler Pick

Usama Mir ( 6 Matches, 12 Wickets, Economy Rate: 5.98)

The wrist spinner from Central Punjab has been the prime wicket taker. Usama might go for a few runs, but he never fails to provide important breakthroughs.

BAL vs CEP match Dream 11 Captain and Vice Captain picks

Haseebullah Khan

The wicketkeeper from Balochistan has been more than decent with the bat in this tournament. His consistency makes him a good choice for the captain or vice captain for this role.

Tayyab Tahir

Tayyab Tahir has been consistent while scoring runs at a good rate in the tournament. He could turn out to be the differential pick for the match.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BAL vs CEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Haseebullah Khan - 341 Runs in 7 Matches

Tayyab Tahir - 355 Runs in 7 Matches

Hussain Talat - 267 Runs in 6 Matches

Usama Mir - 12 Wickets in 6 Matches

Aamer Yamin - 10 Wickets in 7 Matches

BAL vs CEP Match Expert Tips

The pitch at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex has been more favorable for batting in the first half. So, a composition where batters from the team batting first along with their lead spinner can be a good choice.

BAL vs CEP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

BAL vs CEP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Haseebullah

Batters: Tayyab Tahir, Imran Butt, Bismillah Khan

All-rounders: Hussain Talat, Aamer Yamin, Amad-Butt, Mohammad Faizan-Khan

Bowlers: Zafar Gohar, Yasir Shah, Usama Mir

BAL vs CEP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

BAL vs CEP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Haseebullah

Batters: Tayyab Tahir, Imran Butt, Bismillah Khan

All-rounders: Hussain Talat, Aamer Yamin, Amad-Butt, Kashif Bhatti

Bowlers: Zafar Gohar, Yasir Shah, Usama Mir

