BAL vs CEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23 Match 4

Balochistan (BAL) will take on Central Punjab (CEP) in the fourth game of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Monday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BAL vs CEP Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and the pitch report.
Balochistan started their campaign with a big win over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They racked up a big score in the first innings before winning by 134 runs. Meanwhile, Central Punjab drew their first game against Sindh. They gained a first innings lead after scoring 428 and will now look to register their first win of the season.
BAL vs CEP, Match Details
The fourth match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23 between Balochistan and Central Punjab will be played on October 3rd 2022 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi at 10:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: BAL vs CEP
Date & Time: October 3, 2022; 10:30 am IST
Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
Pitch Report
The track at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is usually a very good one to bat on, and tall scores have been posted at this venue, especially in the first innings. Spin comes into play as the game progresses, and more of the same can be expected in this game.
BAL vs CEP Probable Playing XIs
Balochistan Team News
No major injury concerns
Balochistan Probable Playing XI
Imran Butt, Azeem Ghumman, Abdul Bangalzai, Asad Shafiq (c), Ali Waqas, Hussain Talat, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Amad Butt, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Akif Javed
Central Punjab Team News
No major injury concerns
Central Punjab Probable Playing XI
Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Ali Zaryab, Mohammad Saad (c), Tayyab Tahir, Qasim Akram, Ali SHan (wk), Aamer Yamin, Usama Mir, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Ali
Today’s BAL vs CEP Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Haseebullah Khan (1 inning, 53 runs)
Khan batted just once in the last game, scoring 53. He took six catches behind the stumps.
Top Batter Pick
Tayyab Tahir (2 innings, 165 runs)
Tahir got just 13 in the first innings in the last game against Sindh before racking up an unbeaten 152 in the second essay.
Top All-rounder Pick
Qasim Akram (2 innings, 44 runs, 2 wickets)
Qasim Akram had a decent outing in CEP’s first game of the tournament. The 19-year-old off-spinning all-rounder took two wickets and made 44 runs.
Top Bowler Pick
Khurram Shahzad (2 innings, 7 wickets)
Shahzad was the best bowler for Balochistan in their last game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He had figures of 4-67 and 3-61 across two innings and also scored 47 runs in the only innings he batted.
BAL vs CEP match captain and vice-captain choices
Abdullah Shafique (2 innings, 293 runs)
Shafique has started the season magnificently. He smashed a stunning 232 in the first innings of the last game before backing that up with a half-century.
Aamer Yamin (2 innings, 85 runs, 4 wickets)
Yamin had an effective game against Sindh. He got scores of 70 and15 in the two innings and returned figures of 3-80 and 1-18 while bowling.
Five Must-picks with player stats for BAL vs CEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
BAL vs CEP Match Expert Tips
Batting could be key. The likes of Tayyab Tahir, Abdullah Shafique, Ali Waqas and Haseebullah Khan will be the ones to watch out for. However, all-rounders and bowlers like Aamer Yamin and Khurram Shahzad could be effective picks too.
BAL vs CEP Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League
Wicketkeeper: Haseebullah Khan
Batters: Ali Waqas, Tayyab Tahir, Abdullah Shafique
All-rounders: Hussain Talat, Aamer Yamin, Qasim Akram
Bowlers: Khurram Shahzad, Kashif Bhatti, Usama Mir, Waqas Maqsood
BAL vs CEP Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Haseebullah Khan
Batters: Asaad Shafiq, Ali Waqas, Tayyab Tahir, Abdullah Shafique
All-rounders: Aamer Yamin, Qasim Akram, Azeem Ghumman
Bowlers: Khurram Shahzad, Kashif Bhatti, Usama Mir