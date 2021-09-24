BAL vs CEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Balochistan will take on Central Punjab in the fourth game of the National T20 Cup on September 24th at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan.

Balochistan did not get off to their best start in the tournament as they were defeated by Northern in their opening encounter. They will now aim to avenge their setback and grab their first win of the tournament.

Central Punjab, on the other hand, would be disappointed with their performance last night. They were defeated by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 36 runs. They have a quality lineup and will try their best to come out on top in this game.

BAL vs CEP Probable Playing 11 Today

Balochistan

Bismillah Khan (WK), Imam Ul Haq (C), Ayaz Tasawar, Abdul Bangalzai, Amad-Butt, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Kashif Bhatti, Junaid Khan, Yasir Shah, Akif Javed, Umaid Asif.

Central Punjab

Babar Azam (C), Muhammad Akhlaq, Ahmed Shehzad, Kamran Akmal (WK), Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Waqas Maqsood, Ahmed Safi Abdullah.

Match Details

Match: Balochistan vs Central Punjab, National T20 Cup

Date and Time: 24th September, 8.00 pm IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan

BAL vs CEP Pitch Report

The surface of Pakistan's Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is suitable for the pacers as they will get swings and bounces from the surface. However, as the game progresses, the ball should come on nicely to the bat. This calls for a good battle, and teams winning the toss would most likely opt to field first.

Today’s BAL vs CEP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Muhammad Akhlaq: Akhlaq is a good option from the wicketkeeper section. In his first match, he hammered 62 runs and is expected to deliver once again.

Batsmen

Babar Azam: Babar failed to deliver in the first match but he is expected to bounce back in this game thanks to his incredible talent.

Abdul Bangalzai: Abdul is an excellent ball timer of the ball. He wasn't at his best in the first encounter, but is capable of providing more.

All-rounders

Amad-Butt: Butt is a great choice from the all-rounders department. He scored 34 runs in his first outing and also claimed one wicket.

Ahmed Safi Abdullah: Abdullah was not very impressive in the first match with the bat but he took one wicket with the ball. He could be crucial for his side in this encounter.

Bowlers

Akif Javed: Javed has demonstrated his ability to pick up regular wickets. In this tournament he took only one wicket in the first game and will be looking to add more to his tally.

Hasan Ali: Ali will be the player to watch out for in this match. He was sensational in the previous game as he ended up with three wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in BAL vs CEP Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Akhlaq: 102 points

Babar Azam: 47 points

Amad-Butt: 77 points

Kashif Bhatti: 57points

Hasan Ali: 103 points

Important stats for BAL vs CEP Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Akhlaq: 1 match, 62 runs

Babar Azam: 1 match, 29 runs

Amad-Butt: 1 match, 34 runs, 1 wicket

Kashif Bhatti: 1 match, 24 runs, 1 wicket

Hasan Ali: 1 match, 3 wickets

BAL vs CEP Dream11 Prediction Today

BAL vs CEP Dream11 Team -1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Akhlaq, Babar Azam, Imam ul Haq, Ahmed Shehzad, Amad-butt, Kashif Bhatti, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Yasir Shah, Akif Javed.

Captain: Babar Azam Vice-Captain: Amad-Butt

BAL vs CEP Dream11 Team -2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Akhlaq, Kamar Akmal, Babar Azam, Abdul Bangalzai, Ayaz Tasawar, Amad-butt, Kashif Bhatti, Ahmed Safi Abdullaj, Hasan Ali, Akif Javed, Junaid Khan.

Captain: Hasan Ali Vice-Captain: Akif Javed

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee