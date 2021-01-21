BAL vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Pakistan One Day Cup Match – Jan 22nd, 2021

Match 22 of the Pakistan One Day Cup sees Balochistan locking horns with Central Punjab at Karachi.

Central Punjab have had a decent season so far with four victories in seven matches. In contrast, Balochistan are languishing at the bottom of the table with four points, having won just two out of seven games.

Balochistan come into this clash after losing their previous three matches in the ongoing Pakistan One Day Cup 2021. The team will desperately look to get some wins under its belt as the league reaches its business end.

Central Punjab, on the other hand, are on a four-match winning streak and would like to continue their fine run in the league. With their eyes on the trophy, the team will aim to win all their upcoming matches.

When the two sides met last time this season, Central Punjab emerged victorious by four wickets. The Saad Nasim-led side will start this fixture as the clear favorites.

Squads to choose from

Balochistan

Imran Farhat (c), Bismillah Khan (vc), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Adnan Akmal, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Ali Rafiq, Awais Zia, Ayaz Tasawar, Gohar Faiz, Jalat Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Nazar Hussain, Raza-ul-Hasan, Taimoor Ali, Taj Wali and Umaid Asif.

Central Punjab

Advertisement

Tayyab Tahir, Rizwan Hussain, Junaid Ali, Saad Nasim (C), Qasim Akram, Sohaibullah, Ahmed Bashir, Usman Salahuddin, Raza Ali Dar, Zafar Gohar, Usman Qadir, Ali Shan, Hasan Ali, Bilawal Iqbal, Muhammad Akhlaq, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Waqas Maqsood, Bilal Asif and Ali Zaryab.

Predicted Playing XI

Balochistan

Bismillah Khan, Imran Farhat, Awais Zia, Ali Rafiq, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Umaid Asif, Taj Wali, Gohair Faiz, Jalat Khan, Taimoor Ali and Ayaz Tasawar.

Central Punjab

Tayyab Tahir, Rizwan Hussain, Junaid Ali, Saad Nasim (C), Qasim Akram, Sohaibullah, Ahmed Bashir, Usman Salahuddin, Raza Ali Dar, Zafar Gohar, Usman Qadir.

Match Details

Match: Balochistan vs Central Punjab, Match 22

Date: 22nd January 2021, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: National Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Karachi

Pitch Report

The venue is a good one for the bowlers, and has assisted them over the last few days. Batsmen have struggled in the first innings, but have enjoyed chasing totals at this venue.

With the chasing side having won most of the games, both captains would want to bowl first.

Pakistan One Day Cup Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BAL vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bismillah Khan, Ayaz Tasawar, Usman Salahuddin, Imran Farhat, Rizwan Hussain, Tayyab Tahir, Saad Nasim, Kashif Bhatti, Usman Qadir, Taj Wali and Ahmed Bashir.

Captain: Saad Nasim Vice-Captain: Rizwan Hussain

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bismillah Khan, Muhammad Akhlaq, Awais Zia, Imran Farhat, Rizwan Hussain, Tayyab Tahir, Saad Nasim, Umaid Asif, Usman Qadir, Taj Wali and Ahmed Bashir.

Captain: Bismillah Khan Vice-Captain: Usman Qadir