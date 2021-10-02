BAL vs KHP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Balochistan will take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the 15th game of the National T20 Cup on September 30th at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan.

Balochistan stands fifth in the National T20 Cup points table, having won two of their five games. They will be aiming to grab another win in this battle and climb up to the top spot.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are placed third in the rankings with three victories in four games. They will be looking to maintain their winning streak in this battle.

BAL vs KHP Probable Playing 11 Today

Balochistan

Imam-ul-Haq (C), Abdul Bangalzai, Sohail Akhtar, Bismillah Khan (WK), Haris Sohail, Amad Butt, Mohammad Mohsin, Kashif Bhatti, Umaid Asif, Khurram Manzoor, Junaid Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Mohammad Rizwan (C & WK), Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Adil Amin, Musadiq Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Asif Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Arshad Iqbal, Imran Khan

Match Details

Match: BAL vs KHP, National T20 Cup

Date and Time: 02nd October, 03.30 pm IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is good for batting. The batsmen enjoy batting on this surface while the bowlers have to be very decisive with their lengths. We can expect a high scoring encounter between both sides.

The team winning the toss will likely opt to bat first.

Today’s BAL vs KHP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Rizwan: Rizwan is a must-pick from the wicketkeeper section. He is excellent with the bat and can be crucial behind the stumps.

Batsmen

Sahibzada Farhan: Sahibzada has been one of Pakhtunkhwa's most consistent batsmen. He has scored 164 runs with an impressive average of 41 and is expected to maintain his form.

Abdul Bangalzai: Bangalzai has been in great touch with the bat. He is placed third amongst the top scorers in the National T20 Cup, scoring 180 runs in five games.

All-rounders

Mohammad Wasim: Mohammad Wasim is a great bowling all-rounder and is also handy with the bat. He has scored 45 runs and has also picked up four wickets in this tournament.

Kashif Bhatti: Kashif is a safe pick in the all-rounder department. He has picked up five wickets and has also scored 56 runs in five matches.

Bowlers

Umaid Asif: Umaid has demonstrated his potential to pick up vital wickets by grabbing six wickets so far in the tournament. He can prove to be crucial in this game.

Shaheen Afridi: Shaheen has been expensive in this tournament but has also picked up eight wickets in four matches. He is expected to play a match-winning role in this game.

Top 5 best players to pick in BAL vs KHP Dream11 prediction team

Shaheen Afridi: 252 points

Sahibzada Farhan: 261 points

Abdul Bangalzai: 248 points

Umaid Asif: 249 points

Mohammad Wasim: 245 points

Important stats for BAL vs KHP Dream11 prediction team

Abdul Bangalzai: 5 matches, 180 runs

Sahibzada Farhan: 4 matches, 164 runs

Kashif Bhatti: 5 matches, 56 runs & 5 wickets

Shaheen Afridi: 4 matches, 8 wickets

Imran Khan: 4 matches, 8 wickets

BAL vs KHP Dream11 Prediction Today

BAL vs KHP Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, Bismillah Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Abdul Bangalzai, Sahibzada Farhan, Amad Butt, Mohammad Wasim, Kashif Bhatti, Shaheen Afridi, Imran Khan, Umaid Asif

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan Vice-Captain: Kashif Bhatti

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Sohail Akhtar, Abdul Bangalzai, Sahibzada Farhan, Iftikar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Kashif Bhatti, Junaid Khan, Asif Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Umaid Asif

Captain: Mohammad Wasim Vice-Captain: Shaheen Afridi

