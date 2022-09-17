BAL vs KHP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for National T20 Cup, Match 29

Balochistan (BAL) will lock horns with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP) in the 29th match of the National T20 Cup at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Saturday, September 17. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BAL vs KHP Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 29.

Balochistan have performed decently in the National T20 Cup so far. Playing nine games, they have won five and have 10 points to their name. They defeated Northern by five wickets in their last match and are fourth in the table.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, meanwhile, have been quite dominant in the competition and are the current table-toppers. They have won five of their eight games and despite having 10 points, they have the highest NRR. They are currently on a three-game losing streak and will be looking to bounce back strongly here.

BAL vs KHP Match Details, Match 29

The 29th match of the National T20 Cup will be played on September 17 at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. The match is set to take place at 3.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAL vs KHP, National T20 Cup, Match 29

Date and Time: September 17, 2022, 3.30 pm IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Live Streaming and Broadcast: PCB YouTube Channel

BAL vs KHP Pitch Report

The track at the Multan Cricket Stadium is said to be a balanced surface that has something in it for both the bowlers and the batters. Pacers are expected to find assistance with the new ball in the first few overs.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 4

Average first innings score: 149.8

Average second innings score: 147.8

BAL vs KHP Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Balochistan: W-L-L-W-L

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: L-L-L-W-W

BAL vs KHP probable playing 11s for today’s match

Balochistan Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Balochistan Probable Playing 11

Shan Masood, H Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Abdul Bangalzai, Hussain Talat, Kashif Bhatti, Haseebullah Khan, Yasir Shah (c), Junaid Khan, and Khurram Shehzad.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Probable Playing 11

Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris, Kamran Ghulam, Adil Amin, Mohammad Sarwar, Aamer Azmat, Khalid Usman (c), Maaz Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Imran Khan, and Mohammad Imran.

BAL vs KHP Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Haseebullah (9 matches, 214 runs, Strike Rate: 117.58)

Haseebullah could end up being the best wicketkeeper choice for your BAL vs KHP Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 214 runs in nine matches at an average of 23.77 and a strike rate of 117.58.

Top Batter pick

A Bangalzai (9 matches, 250 runs, Average: 35.71)

A Bangalzai is the leading run-scorer for Balochistan in the competition. He has amassed 250 runs in nine games at an average of 35.71.

Top All-rounder pick

H Talat (9 matches, 140 runs and 3 wickets)

H Talat has been great for Balochistan as an all-rounder. He has scored 140 runs at an average of 28 and has also taken three wickets.

Top Bowler pick

K Bhatti (9 matches, 10 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.66)

K Bhatti has been in strong form with the ball in hand. He has scalped 10 wickets in nine games so far and has maintained a decent economy rate of 7.66.

BAL vs KHP match captain and vice-captain choices

A Butt

A Butt is a wonderful all-rounder who is expected to have a big impact on proceedings. He has scored 88 runs at a strike rate close to 180. He has also picked up nine wickets and could prove to be an influential captaincy pick for your BAL vs KHP Dream11 Fantasy Team.

I Khan

I Khan has been phenomenal with the ball in hand. He is the joint-leading wicket-taker in the tournament at the moment with 16 wickets in just eight games. He has a brilliant bowling average of 14.50.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BAL vs KHP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points I Khan 16 wickets 469 points A Butt 88 runs and 9 wickets 421 points K Bhatti 10 wickets 386 points A Bangalzai 250 runs 384 points Haseebullah 214 runs 363 points

BAL vs KHP match expert tips

I Khan has been extremely consistent and he has been in majestic form with the ball. He will be a safe multiplier choice for your BAL vs KHP Dream11 Fantasy.

BAL vs KHP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 29, Head to Head League

BAL vs KHP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Haseebullah, M Haris

Batters: A Bangalzai, M Sarwar Afridi, S Farhan, S Masood

All-rounders: A Butt, H Talat

Bowlers: I Khan, K Bhatti, Y Shah

BAL vs KHP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 29, Grand League

BAL vs KHP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Haseebullah, M Haris

Batters: A Bangalzai, H Sohail, S Farhan, S Masood

All-rounders: A Butt, K Ghulam

Bowlers: I Khan, J Khan, Y Shah

