BAL vs KHP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Balochistan will take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the 22nd game of the National T20 Cup on 7th October at Gaddafi Stadium.

Balochistan are currently in fifth spot in the National T20 Cup points table after winning two of their six matches. They'll be aiming to win this encounter and climb up the table.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on the other hand, are ranked second with four wins out of their six games under their belt. They are in great form and will be looking to keep their winning momentum going forward in this match.

BAL vs KHP Probable Playing 11 Today

Balochistan

Bismillah Khan (C & WK), Haris Sohail, Sohail Akhtar, Abdul Bangalzai, Abdullah Shafique, Amad Butt, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Mohsin, Junaid Khan, Umaid Asif, Khurram Shahzad.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Mohammad Rizwan (C & WK), Israrullah, Sahilbzada Farhan, Musadiq Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Adil Amin, Shaheen Afridi, Imran Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Asif-Afridi, Muhmmad Imran-Khan.

BAL vs KHP Match Details

Match: Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, National T20 Cup, Match 22

Date and Time: 7th October, 8.00 pm IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium

Pitch Report

The pitch at Gaddafi Stadium is ideal for batting. The pacers might get some initial movement and bounce, but the batters are expected to dominate as the game progresses. We may anticipate a high-scoring match between the two teams.

The team winning the toss would most probably opt to field first.

Today’s BAL vs KHP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Rizwan: Rizwan is a must-pick from the wicketkeeper section. He's a fantastic batsman who can also be a valuable player behind the stumps.

Batsmen

Sahibzada Farhan: Farhan has been a reliable performer. He has scored 220 runs so far in the tournament and is expected to add more to his tally.

Abdul Bangalzai: Bangalzai has been in great touch with the bat. He has 184 runs to his name and can prove to be vital in this game.

All-rounders

Iftikhar Ahmed: Ahmed looked impressive in the last encounter, scoring 58 runs. He is expected to deliver once again in this game.

Kashif Bhatti: Bhatti has been impressive in both departments so far. He has 54 runs and seven wickets to his name.

Bowlers

Shaheen Afridi: Shaheen has been expensive in this tournament, but has also taken 12 wickets in six games. He can prove to be a match winner in this contest.

Umaid Asif: Umaid has shown that he has the ability to take important wickets. He could be a crucial pick in this match.

Top 5 best players to pick in BAL vs KHP Dream11 prediction team

Shaheen Afridi: 411 points

Asif-Afridi: 376 points

Sahibzada Farhan: 355 points

Iftikhar Ahmed: 341 points

Mohammad Rizwan: 325 points

Important stats for BAL vs KHP Dream11 prediction team

Shaheen Afridi: 6 matches, 12 wickets

Asif-Afridi: 6 matches, 9 wickets

Sahilbzada Farhan: 6 matches, 220 runs

Iftikhar Ahmed: 6 matches, 171 runs

Mohammad Rizwan: 6 matches, 193 runs

BAL vs KHP Dream11 Prediction Today

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Sohail, Israrullah, Sahilbzada Farhan, Abdul Bangalzai, Amad Butt, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kashif Bhatti, Umaid Asif, Shaheen Afridi, Asif-Afridi.

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan, Vice-Captain: Iftikhar Ahmed

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Sahibzada Farhan, Abdul Bangalzai, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kashif Bhatti, Umaid Asif, Shaheen Afridi, Asif-Afridi, Junaid Khan, Imran Khan.

Captain: Shaheen Afridi, Vice-Captain: Kashif Bhatti

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee