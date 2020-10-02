BAL vs KHP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's National T20 Cup Match - Oct 2nd, 2020

The fifth match of the National T20 Cup will see Balochistan go up against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Multan Cricket Ground on Thursday. Balochistan will be coming into this game on the back of a win while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finished on the losing side against Northern Punjab in both these sides' opening clashes of the competition.

The two sides met once in the previous edition of the National T20 Cup, in a match which was won by the Paktunkhwa. While the Mohammad Rizwan-led side will want to maintain their dominance against Balochistan, Haris Sohail will hope his men put up a good show.

Balochistan will certainly look to settle the scores on Thursday at the Multan Cricket Ground, and with players such as Awais Zia and Bismillah Khan at their disposal, it seems possible too.

All in all, we've got an exciting clash on the cards!

Squads to choose from

Balochistan

Haris Sohail (captain), Bismillah Khan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Akbar-ur-Rehman, Akif Javed, Ammad Butt, Awais Zia, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Butt, Imran Farhat, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Taimur Khan, Umaid Asif, Umar Gul, Usama Mir and Yasir Shah

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Mohammad Rizwan (captain, wicketkeeper), Junaid Khan (vice-captain), Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan Snr, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Mohsin, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Usman Khan Shinwari, Wahab Riaz and Zohaib Khan.

Teams to choose from

Balochistan

Awais Zia, Imam-ul-Haq, Umaid Asif, Harris Sohail, Bismillah Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Yasir Shah, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Umar Gul, Usama Mir, Akif Javed

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Rizwan,, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Mohsin, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Shinwari, Junaid Khan

Match Details

Match: Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Date: 2nd October at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Ground, Multan

Pitch Report

In the 2020 edition, it seems as if the pitch is a happy hunting ground for the batsmen. The first game of the season saw both sides put up over 200 runs, with no purchase for the bowlers whatsoever. However, the little swing on offer early on could pose a few problems for the batsmen.

National T20 Cup Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BAL vs KHP Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Rizwan, S Malik, I Haq, M Hafeez, A-Butt, I-Ahmed, M Mohsin, A Javed, Y Shah and S Afridi.

Captain: S Malik Vice-captain: M Rizwan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Khan, F Zaman, I Haq, M Hafeez, A-Butt, I-Ahmed, M Mohsin, A Javed, Y Shah and W Riaz.

Captain: B Khan Vice-captain: M Hafeez