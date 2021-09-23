BAL vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for National T20 Cup 2021, Match 1

Balochistan (BAL) will take on Northern (NOR) in the opening match of the National T20 Cup 2021 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Balochistan endured a horrible National T20 Cup campaign last year as they finished bottom of the table with only four wins from 10 matches. They’d want to improve on that record this time around. Meanwhile, Northern lost to Southern Punjab in the semi-finals of the National T20 Cup last year. Despite topping the group stage with 16 points, they couldn’t make it to the final.

BAL vs NOR Probable Playing 11 Today

BAL XI

Imam-ul-Haq (c), Bismillah Khan (wk), Haris Sohail, Ayaz Tasawwar, Mohammad Ibrahim, Amad Butt, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Yasir Shah, Junaid Khan, Akif Javed, Khurram Shahzad

NOR XI

Ali Imran, Zeeshan Malik, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Imad Wasim, Rohail Nazir (wk), Muhammad Musa, Haris Rauf, Sohail Tanvir

Match Details

BAL vs NOR, National T20 Cup 2021, Match 1

Date and Time: 23rd September, 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report

The surface at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is excellent for batting and a high-scoring match could well be on the cards today. Bowlers will be under pressure to deliver, especially during the powerplay overs. A score of 180 could prove to be par at the venue.

Today’s BAL vs NOR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

R Nazir could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

H Ali is a reliable batsman who can play big shots with ease. He scored 294 runs in eight innings at an average of 36.75 in the National T20 Cup last season.

H Sohail finished as Balochistan's second-highest run-scorer in the competition last year. He amassed 288 runs in 10 matches.

All-rounders

I Wasim is a fantastic all-rounder who can almost single-handedly change the course of a match. He could prove to be a solid captaincy choice for your BAL vs NOR Dream11 fantasy team.

S Khan scored 237 runs and scalped 15 wickets in the National T20 Cup last year. He is one to keep an eye out for in today's game.

Bowlers

H Rauf had 18 wickets to his name in the National T20 Cup last year. He is expected to be amongst the wickets this season too.

Top 5 best players to pick in BAL vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

I u Haq (BAL)

H Sohail (BAL)

H Rauf (NOR)

H Ali (NOR)

S Khan (NOR)

Important stats for BAL vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

I Haq: 375 runs in National T20 Cup 2020

H Sohail: 288 runs in National T20 Cup 2020

H Rauf: 18 wickets in National T20 Cup 2020

H Ali: 294 runs in National T20 Cup 2020

S Khan: 237 runs and 15 wickets in National T20 Cup 2020

BAL vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Today (National T20 Cup)

BAL vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - National T20 Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Nazir, H Ali, I Haq, H Sohail, A Butt, S Khan, I Wasim, J Khan, H Rauf, Y Shah, S Tanvir

Captain: I Wasim. Vice-captain: S Khan

BAL vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - National T20 Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Nazir, B Khan, H Ali, I Haq, H Sohail, A Butt, S Khan, I Wasim, J Khan, H Rauf, S Tanvir

Captain: H Ali. Vice-captain: H Sohail

Edited by Samya Majumdar