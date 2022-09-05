BAL vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for National T20 Cup, Match 12

Balochistan (BAL) will take on Northern (NOR) in the 12th match of the National T20 Cup at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Monday, September 5. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BAL vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Balochistan are currently fourth in the points table, having won two out of their three matches. They defeated Sindh by five wickets in their last game. Northern have also won two out of their three matches and are placed just below Balochistan in the standings. They defeated Central Punjab by three runs in their last outing.
BAL vs NOR Match Details
The 12th match of the National T20 Cup will be played on September 5 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The match is set to take place at 2:30 pm IST.
BAL vs NOR, National T20 Cup, Match 12
Date and Time: 5th September, 2022, 2:30 pm IST
Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
BAL vs NOR Pitch Report
The track at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is a sporting one. While the initial phase will be dominated by the pacers, the batters can target the spinners in the middle overs. Two out of the last three matches played at the venue have been won by the teams batting first.
Last three Matches (this tournament)
Matches won by teams batting first: 2
Matches won by teams bowling first: 1
Average first-innings score: 154
Average second-innings score: 125
BAL vs NOR Form Guide (Last 5 matches)
Balochistan: W-L-W-L-L
Northern: W-L-L-L-L
BAL vs NOR probable playing 11s for today’s match
BAL injury/team news
No major injury updates.
BAL Probable Playing 11
Shan Masood, Haseebullah Khan (WK), Abdul Bangalzai, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Hussain Talat, Amad Butt, Kashif Bhatti, Yasir Shah (C), Khurram Shehzad, Junaid Khan.
NOR injury/team news
No major injury updates
NOR Probable Playing 11
Ali Imran, Umair Masood (WK), Nasir Nawaz, Mubasir Khan, Umar Amin (C), Hassan Nawaz, Aamer Jamal, Mehran Mumtaz, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Shinwari, Salman Irshad.
BAL vs NOR Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Haseebullah (3 matches, 49 runs, Strike Rate: 116.66)
Haseebullah can be a good economic pick in your fantasy team as he is available for just 8.5 credits. He has scored 49 runs at a strike rate of 116.66 in three National T20 Cup matches.
Top Batter pick
Shan Masood (2 matches, 122 runs, Strike Rate: 169.44)
Masood is Balochistan's leading run-scorer in the tournament with 115 runs at a strike rate of 138.55 in three matches.
Top All-rounder pick
Amad-Butt (3 matches, 53 runs and 4 wickets, Strike Rate: 203.84 and Economy Rate: 8.33)
Amad-Butt has scored 53 runs and picked up four wickets in three National T20 Cup matches.
Top Bowler pick
Sohail Tanvir (3 matches, 60 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 176.47 and Economy Rate: 6.63)
Tanvir is a lethal bowler who can also contribute with the bat down the order, which makes him a must-have pick for your fantasy team. He has scored 60 runs and taken three wickets in three matches.
BAL vs NOR match captain and vice-captain choices
Haseebullah
Haseebullah can prove to be a great differential captaincy choice as he can help you fetch some valuable points with his glovework. On the batting front, he has scored 49 runs at a strike rate of 116.66 in three matches.
Hussain Talat
Talat is a top-class all-rounder who can single-handedly win matches for his team. He has scored 48 runs at a strike rate of 117.07 in three National T20 Cup games.
5 Must-picks with players stats for BAL vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
BAL vs NOR match expert tips
Haseebullah could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level in the BAL vs NOR game.
BAL vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Haseebullah (c)
Batters: Umar Amin, Asad Shafiq, Shan Masood, Nasir Nawaz
All-rounders: Hussain Talat (vc), Amad-Butt, Aamir Jamal
Bowlers: Sohail Tanvir, Usman Khan-Shinwari, Yasir Shah
BAL vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Haseebullah
Batters: Shan Masood (c), Nasir Nawaz, Abdul Bangalzai
All-rounders: Hussain Talat (vc), Amad-Butt, Mubashir Khan
Bowlers: Sohail Tanvir, Junaid-Khan, Usman Khan-Shinwari, Yasir Shah