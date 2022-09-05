BAL vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for National T20 Cup, Match 12

Balochistan (BAL) will take on Northern (NOR) in the 12th match of the National T20 Cup at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Monday, September 5. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BAL vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Balochistan are currently fourth in the points table, having won two out of their three matches. They defeated Sindh by five wickets in their last game. Northern have also won two out of their three matches and are placed just below Balochistan in the standings. They defeated Central Punjab by three runs in their last outing.

BAL vs NOR Match Details

The 12th match of the National T20 Cup will be played on September 5 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The match is set to take place at 2:30 pm IST.

BAL vs NOR, National T20 Cup, Match 12

Date and Time: 5th September, 2022, 2:30 pm IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

BAL vs NOR Pitch Report

The track at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is a sporting one. While the initial phase will be dominated by the pacers, the batters can target the spinners in the middle overs. Two out of the last three matches played at the venue have been won by the teams batting first.

Last three Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 154

Average second-innings score: 125

BAL vs NOR Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Balochistan: W-L-W-L-L

Northern: W-L-L-L-L

BAL vs NOR probable playing 11s for today’s match

BAL injury/team news

No major injury updates.

BAL Probable Playing 11

Shan Masood, Haseebullah Khan (WK), Abdul Bangalzai, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Hussain Talat, Amad Butt, Kashif Bhatti, Yasir Shah (C), Khurram Shehzad, Junaid Khan.

NOR injury/team news

No major injury updates

NOR Probable Playing 11

Ali Imran, Umair Masood (WK), Nasir Nawaz, Mubasir Khan, Umar Amin (C), Hassan Nawaz, Aamer Jamal, Mehran Mumtaz, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Shinwari, Salman Irshad.

BAL vs NOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Haseebullah (3 matches, 49 runs, Strike Rate: 116.66)

Haseebullah can be a good economic pick in your fantasy team as he is available for just 8.5 credits. He has scored 49 runs at a strike rate of 116.66 in three National T20 Cup matches.

Top Batter pick

Shan Masood (2 matches, 122 runs, Strike Rate: 169.44)

Masood is Balochistan's leading run-scorer in the tournament with 115 runs at a strike rate of 138.55 in three matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Amad-Butt (3 matches, 53 runs and 4 wickets, Strike Rate: 203.84 and Economy Rate: 8.33)

Amad-Butt has scored 53 runs and picked up four wickets in three National T20 Cup matches.

Top Bowler pick

Sohail Tanvir (3 matches, 60 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 176.47 and Economy Rate: 6.63)

Tanvir is a lethal bowler who can also contribute with the bat down the order, which makes him a must-have pick for your fantasy team. He has scored 60 runs and taken three wickets in three matches.

BAL vs NOR match captain and vice-captain choices

Haseebullah

Haseebullah can prove to be a great differential captaincy choice as he can help you fetch some valuable points with his glovework. On the batting front, he has scored 49 runs at a strike rate of 116.66 in three matches.

Hussain Talat

Talat is a top-class all-rounder who can single-handedly win matches for his team. He has scored 48 runs at a strike rate of 117.07 in three National T20 Cup games.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BAL vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Yasir Shah 6 wickets in 3 matches Amad-Butt 53 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches Shan Masood 115 runs in 3 matches Sohail Tanvir 60 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches Asad Shafiq 83 runs in 3 matches

BAL vs NOR match expert tips

Haseebullah could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level in the BAL vs NOR game.

BAL vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Head to Head League

BAL vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 12, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Haseebullah (c)

Batters: Umar Amin, Asad Shafiq, Shan Masood, Nasir Nawaz

All-rounders: Hussain Talat (vc), Amad-Butt, Aamir Jamal

Bowlers: Sohail Tanvir, Usman Khan-Shinwari, Yasir Shah

BAL vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Grand League

BAL vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 12, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Haseebullah

Batters: Shan Masood (c), Nasir Nawaz, Abdul Bangalzai

All-rounders: Hussain Talat (vc), Amad-Butt, Mubashir Khan

Bowlers: Sohail Tanvir, Junaid-Khan, Usman Khan-Shinwari, Yasir Shah

Edited by Samya Majumdar