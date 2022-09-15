BAL vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for National T20 Cup, Match 25

Balochistan (BAL) will lock horns with Northern (NOR) in the 25th match of the National T20 Cup at the Multan Cricket Club Ground on Thursday, September 15. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BAL vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Balochistan have won four out of their eight National T20 Cup matches and are fourth in the points table. They lost their last game against Sindh by nine wickets. Northern, on the other hand, have won four out of their seven National T20 Cup matches and are placed just above their opponents in the standings. They beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by six runs in their last outing.

BAL vs NOR Match Details, National T20 Cup

The 25th match of the National T20 Cup will be played on September 15 at the Multan Cricket Club Ground in Pakistan. The match is set to take place at 03:30 pm IST.

BAL vs NOR, National T20 Cup, Match 25

Date and Time: 15th September, 2022, 03:30 pm IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Club Ground, Pakistan

BAL vs NOR Pitch Report

The pitch at the Multan Cricket Club Ground is a balanced one. While the pacers will find some movement with the new ball, the spinners will also come into play as the match progresses. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last five games played at the venue being 141 runs.

Last 5 Matches (National T20 Cup)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 4

Average first-innings score: 141

Average second-innings score: 124

BAL vs NOR Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Balochistan: L-L-W-L-W

Northern: W-W-W-L-W

BAL vs NOR probable playing 11s for today’s match

BAL injury/team news

No major injury updates.

BAL Probable Playing 11

Yasir Shah (C), Shan Masood, Haseebullah Khan (WK), Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Hussain Talat, Amad Butt, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Junaid Khan, Abdul Bangalzai.

NOR injury/team news

No major injury updates.

NOR Probable Playing 11

Sohail Tanvir (C), Mohammad Huraira, Rohail Nazir (WK), Zeeshan Malik, Mubashir Khan, Nasir Nawaz, Aamer Jamal, Mehran Mumtaz, Usman Shinwari, Zaman Khan, Atif Khan.

BAL vs NOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Haseebullah Khan (8 matches, 206 runs, Strike Rate: 120.46)

Haseebullah has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Balochistan this season. He has scored 206 runs at a strike rate of 120.46 in eight innings.

Top Batter pick

Abdul Bangalzai (8 matches, 223 runs, Strike Rate: 126.70)

Bangalzai is currently the leading run-scorer for Balochistan this season, having amassed 223 runs, including his highest score of 67*, in eight matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Aamer Jamal (7 matches, 159 runs and 8 wickets, Strike Rate: 193.90 and Economy Rate: 8.52)

Jamal can help you fetch some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Thursday. He has scored 159 runs and picked up eight wickets in seven matches.

Top Bowler pick

Sohail Tanvir (7 matches, 163 runs and 7 wickets, Strike Rate: 163.00 and Economy Rate: 8.03)

Tanvir has been in unbelievable form this season. He has scored 163 runs at a strike rate of 163 while also taking seven wickets in seven outings.

BAL vs NOR match captain and vice-captain choices

Haseebullah Khan

Haseebullah can be a good multiplier pick for your fantasy team because of his batting prowess in the National T20 Cup. He has scored over 200 runs in eight matches.

Amad Butt

Butt has picked up eight wickets at an economy rate of 9.70 while also scoring 73 runs in eight matches. He could be an essential pick for your fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BAL vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Sohail Tanvir 163 runs and 7 wickets in 7 matches Aamer Jamal 159 runs and 8 wickets in 7 matches Kashif Bhatti 52 runs and 8 wickets in 8 matches Abdul Bangalzai 223 runs in 8 matches Usman Shinwari 7 wickets in 7 matches

BAL vs NOR match expert tips

Kashif Bhatti

Kashif can prove to be a great differential pick for your BAL vs NOR fantasy team as he can contribute with both the bat and ball on Thursday. He has picked up eight wickets and also scored 52 runs in eight matches.

BAL vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 25, Head to Head League

BAL vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 25, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Haseebullah Khan (c)

Batters: Asad Shafiq, Shan Masood, Nasir Nawaz, Mohammad Huraira

All-rounders: Hussain Talat, Amad Butt, Aamer Jamal (vc)

Bowlers: Sohail Tanvir, Usman Shinwari, Yasir Shah

BAL vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 25, Grand League

BAL vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 25, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Haseebullah Khan

Batters: Shan Masood, Nasir Nawaz, Abdul Bangalzai

All-rounders: Amad Butt (vc), Mubashir Khan, Aamer Jamal (c)

Bowlers: Sohail Tanvir, Usman Shinwari, Yasir Shah, Kashif Bhatti

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar