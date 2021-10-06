BAL vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Balochistan will take on Northern in the 20th game of the National T20 Cup on 6th October at Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore.

Balochistan are currently fifth in the National T20 Cup points table having won two of their six matches. They haven't been up to the mark in the tournament and will be aiming to grab a win in this battle to climb up the charts.

Northern, meanwhile, are placed just above Balochistan in fourth spot in the points table with four victories in six games. They have performed decently and will be looking to maintain their winning momentum in this match.

BAL vs NOR Probable Playing 11 Today

Balochistan

Abdullah Shafique, Abdul Bangalzai, Bismillah Khan (C & WK), Haris Sohail, Sohail Akhtar, Mohammad Mohsin, Amad Butt, Kashif Bhatti, Umaid Asif, Khurram Shahzad, Junaid Khan

Northern

Nasir Nawaz, Ali Imran, Haider Ali, Umar Amin, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaidab Khan (C), Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Sohail Tanvir, Rohail Nazir (WK), Salman Irshad

Match Details

Match: BAL vs NOR, National T20 Cup

Date and Time: 06th October, 08.00 pm IST

Venue: Gaddafi Cricket Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium is good for batting. The ball lands beautifully on the bat, allowing batters to play through the line. We can expect a high scoring and thrilling encounter between the two sides.

Hence, the team winning the toss is likely to opt to bat first.

Today’s BAL vs NOR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Bismillah Khan: Bismillah is a must-pick from the wicketkeeper section. He is in decent touch with the bat and has also contributed behind the stumps.

Batsmen

Haider Ali: Haider is one of Northern's most reliable batsmen. He has scored 208 runs with an impressive average of 52 and is expected to deliver once again.

Abdul Bangalzai: Abdul has been going great guns with the bat. He has scored 184 runs in six games and could prove to be a key player in this match.

All-rounders

Mohammad Nawaz: Mohammad Nawaz is an excellent all-rounder who can contribute to both aspects of the game. He has scored 178 runs and has also picked up six wickets in the tournament.

Kashif Bhatti: Kashif is a safe choice in the all-rounder section. He has picked up seven wickets and has also scored 64 runs in five matches.

Bowlers

Umaid Asif: Umaid has demonstrated his value to the team by picking up vital wickets and has also scored handy runs with the bat. He has grabbed six wickets so far in the tournament and will look to add more to his tally.

Haris Rauf: Rauf has been outstanding in this tournament, having scalped nine wickets in six matches. He will be a crucial bowler in this battle.

Top 5 best players to pick in BAL vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Nawaz: 453 points

Haris Rauf: 327 points

Haider Ali: 319 points

Umaid Asif: 278 points

Kashif Bhatti: 274 points

Important stats for BAL vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Nawaz: 6 matches, 178 runs & 6 wickets

Haider Ali: 6 matches, 208 runs

Abdul Bangalzai: 6 matches, 184 runs

Kashif Bhatti: 6 matches, 64 runs & 7 wickets

Haris Rauf: 6 matches, 9 wickets

BAL vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Today

BAL vs NOR Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bismillah Khan, Haris Sohail, Haider Ali, Abdul Bangalzai, Kashif Bhatti, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, Umaid Asif, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Rauf

Captain: Haider Ali Vice-Captain: Haris Rauf

BAL vs NOR Dream11 Team - 2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bismillah Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Abdul Bangalzai, Kashif Bhatti, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Amad-Butt, Umaid Asif, Junaid Khan, Haris Rauf

Captain: Mohammad Nawaz Vice-Captain: Kashif Bhatti

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee