BAL vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's National T20 Cup Match - Oct 15th, 2020

After a heart-wrenching defeat against Sindh, Northern’s top position is at risk as they face Balochistan as in the National T20 Cup. Both teams have endured defeat in their previous games and will look to bounce back with a victory at Rawalpindi.

Balochistan, in particular, would like to forget their performance against Central Punjab in their previous game. Not only were they restricted to just 125 runs but they were also trounced by nine wickets. Imam-ul-Haq and Awais Zia will be key to Balochistan’s aspirations on Thursday.

Northern’s bowling department failed to contain Azam Khan and Sarfaraz Ahmed against a resurgent Sindh side. However, the team can take heart from Umar Amin and Zeeshan Malik’s opening partnership in the game.

Squads to choose from

Northern

Imad Wasim (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Farzan Raja, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper), Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Amin and Zeeshan Malik.

Balochistan

Haris Sohail (captain), Bismillah Khan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Akbar-ur-Rehman, Akif Javed, Ammad Butt, Awais Zia, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Butt, Imran Farhat, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Taimur Khan, Umaid Asif, Umar Gul, Usama Mir and Yasir Shah.

Predicted Playing XI

Northern

Umar Amin, Zeeshan Malik, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Rohail Nazir, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Sohail Tanvir and Muhammad Musa.

Balochistan

Imam-ul-Haq, Awais Zia, Abdul Bangalzai, Haris Sohail, Bismillah Khan, Akbar-ur-Rahman, Amad Butt, Yasir Shah, Umaid Asif and Umar Gul.

Match Details

Match: Balochistan vs Northern

Date: 15th October at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report

The pitch has returned to its batsmen-friendly form with the previous two games accounting for more than 750 runs. However, the pacers should be able to extract swing from the surface, whereas the spinners will struggle to get turn. We can expect a fair contest between bat and ball on Thursday.

National T20 Cup Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

BAL vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Khan, Z Malik, A Ali, I Haq, H Sohail, S Khan, M Nawaz, Amad Butt, HRauf, A Javed and Y Shah.

Captain: S Khan Vice-captain: H Rauf

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Nazir, Z Malik, A Zia, I Haq, H Sohail, S Khan, M Nawaz, Amad Butt, HRauf, A Javed and M Khan.

Captain: I Haq Vice-captain: Z Malik