BAL vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's National T20 Cup Match - Oct 6th, 2020

Match 14 of the National T20 Cup will see Balochistan go up against Northern at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi. Northern will look to continue their fine start to the season against Sindh on Tuesday.

Balochistan are in third place with two victories in three games. The batsmen have so far been able to put up large totals on the board for their bowlers to defend at Multan. However, Tuesday's second game will be played on a new pitch in Rawalpindi. Imam-ul-Haq and Haris Sohail will be key for the Balochistan team when they face a strong Northern side.

Squads to choose from

Northern

Imad Wasim (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Farzan Raja, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper), Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Amin and Zeeshan Malik.

Balochistan

Haris Sohail (captain), Bismillah Khan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Akbar-ur-Rehman, Akif Javed, Ammad Butt, Awais Zia, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Butt, Imran Farhat, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Taimur Khan, Umaid Asif, Umar Gul, Usama Mir and Yasir Shah.

Predicted Playing XI

Advertisement

Northern

Zeeshan Malik, Ali Imran, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, Muhammad Musa, Haris Rauf and Rohail Nazir.

Balochistan

Awais Zia, Imam-ul-Haq, Umaid Asif, Harris Sohail, Bismillah Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Yasir Shah, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Umar Gul, Usama Mir and Akif Javed.

Match Details

Match: Balochistan vs Northern

Date: 6th October at 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report

The statistics of the Pindi Cricket stadium suggests that the pitch has helped the team batting first at the venue. The strip is expected to slow down as the game progresses. The weather report indicates a warm and sunny day at Rawalpindi. The team winning the toss will look to take control of the match by batting first at this venue.

National T20 Cup Dream 11 Fantasy suggestions

BAL vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Khan, I Haq, H Ali, A Zia, Z Malik, H Sohail, S Khan, A Javed, H Rauf, M Khan and U Mir.

Captain: H Ali Vice-captain: H Sohail

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Nazir, I Haq, H Ali, A Zia, A Ali, S Khan, M Nawaz, A Javed, H Rauf, M Khan and U Mir.

Captain: S Khan Vice-captain: H Rauf