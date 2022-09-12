BAL vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for National T20 Cup 2022-23 Match 22

Balochistan will take on Sindh in the 22nd match of the National T20 Cup 2022-23 at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, on Monday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BAL vs SIN Dream11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.

Balochistan have had a slight dip in form, losing two of their last three games. They have four wins from seven games and are second in the points table. Meanwhile, Sindh have lost four of their last five games. Their win-loss record of 3-4 this season means they are fourth in the points table.

BAL vs SIN, Match Details

The 22nd match of the National T20 Cup 2022-23 between Balochistan and Sindh will be played on September 12 at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. The game is set to take place at 8:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BAL vs SIN

Date & Time: September 12, 2022, 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Pitch Report

There have been four games played at the Multan Cricket Stadium this season, and the track has been an excellent one to bat on. There have been three scores in excess of 165 for the team batting first, and the average first innings here score this season is 174.

Matches won by team batting first: 2

Matches won by team bowling first: 2

Average First Innings score: 174

BAL vs SIN Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Balochistan: L, W, L, W, W

Sindh: L, W, L, L, L

BAL vs SIN Probable Playing XIs

Balochistan Team News

No major injury concerns

Balochistan Probable Playing XI

Haseebullah Khan (wk), Asad Shafiq, Abdul Bangalzai, Shan Masood, Ali Waqas, Hussain Talat, Amad Butt, Yasir Shah (c), Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Junaid Khan

Sindh Team News

No major injury concerns

Sindh Probable Playing XI

Sharjeel Khan, Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel (c), Omair Yousuf, Danish Aziz, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Anwar Ali, Faraz Ali, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed, Zahid Mahmood

Today’s BAL vs SIN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sarfaraz Ahmed (7 matches, 193 runs)

Ahmed has been batting well and has made useful contributions. He has accumulated 193 runs at an average of 48.25 and a strike rate of 141.91.

Top Batter Pick

Asad Shafiq

Shafiq seems to be in decent touch with the bat. He has garnered 191 runs at an average of 27.28 and has a strike rate of 132.63 in the tournament.

Top All-rounder Pick

Amad Butt (7 matches, 53 runs, 8 wickets)

Butt has been very effective with both bat and ball in the tournament. He has picked up eight wickets in the 18 overs he has bowled across seven games. He has made 53 runs in five outings at a strike rate of 169.79.

Top Bowler Pick

Yasir Shah (7 matches, 8 wickets, 45 runs)

Yasir Shah has been in excellent bowling form. The leg-spinner has taken eight wickets at an economy rate of 6.00. He also struck 44 off 27 against Khyber.

BAL vs SIN match captain and vice-captain choices

Shan Masood (7 matches, 179 runs)

Masood is in top form with the bat. The left-hander has amassed 179 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 133.58. He has struck a couple of half-centuries as well.

Saim Ayub (7 matches, 253 runs, 3 wickets)

Ayub has been batting superbly this season. He has aggregated 253 runs in seven games while striking at 164.28, which includes two fifties. He has also chipped in with three wickets.

Five Must-picks with player stats for BAL vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Saim Ayub 253 runs & 7 wickets in 7 matches Shan Masood 179 runs in 7 matches Amad Butt 73 runs & 8 wickets in 7 matches Sarfaraz Ahmed 193 runs in 7 matches Yasir Shah 8 wickets in 7 matches

BAL vs SIN Match Expert Tips

Multan has been a high-scoring venue, where the average first innings score is 174. Top-order batters and big-hitters like Saim Ayub and Shan Masood could be the top captaincy picks and are expected to fire.

BAL vs SIN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Balochistan vs Sindh - National T20 Cup 2022-23.

Wicketkeeper: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Haseebullah Khan

Batters: Asad Shafiq, Shan Masood, Saim Ayub

All-rounders: Anwar Ali, Amad Butt

Bowlers: Yasir Shah, Kashif Bhatti, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mehmood

BAL vs SIN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Balochistan vs Sindh - National T20 Cup 2022-23.

Wicketkeeper: Sarfaraz Ahmed

Batters: Asad Shafiq, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Saim Ayub, Abdul Bangalzai

All-rounders: Amad Butt

Bowlers: Yasir Shah, Kashif Bhatti, Danish Aziz, Zahid Mehmood

