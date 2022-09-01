BAL vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for National T20 Cup, Match 7

Balochistan (BAL) will take on Sindh (SIN) in the seventh match of the National T20 Cup at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Friday, September 2. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BAL vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Balochistan are currently third in the points table, having won one out of their two matches. They lost their last game against Southern Punjab by 21 runs. Sindh, on the other hand, are sitting atop the standings after winning their first two matches. They defeated Northern by 10 runs in their last fixture.

BAL vs SIN Match Details

The seventh match of the National T20 Cup will be played on September 2 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The match is set to take place at 10:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAL vs SIN, National T20 Cup, Match 7

Date and Time: 2nd September, 2022, 10:00 am IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

BAL vs SIN Pitch Report

The track at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is a sporting venue. While the initial phase will be dominated by the pacers, the batters can target the spinners in the middle overs. The last three matches played at the venue have been won by teams batting first.

Last 3 matches at the venue (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

Average first-innings score: 160

Average second-innings score: 146

BAL vs SIN Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Balochistan: L-W-L-L-L

Sindh: W-W-L-W-L

BAL vs SIN probable playing 11s for today’s match

BAL injury/team news

No major injury updates.

BAL Probable Playing 11

Haseebullah Khan (WK), Shan Masood, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Abdul Bangalzai, Amad Butt, Hussain Talat, Yasir Shah, Khurram Shehzad, Kashif Bhatti, Akif Javed.

SIN injury/team news

No major injury updates.

SIN Probable Playing 11

Sarfaraz Ahmed (WK), Sharjeel Khan, Saud Shakeel, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saim Ayub, Anwar Ali, Saad Khan, Danish Aziz, Zahid Mahmood, Mir Hamza, Sohail Khan.

BAL vs SIN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Sarfaraz Ahmed (2 matches, 50 runs, Strike Rate: 135.13)

Sarfaraz is an experienced middle-order batter who can also help you fetch some valuable fantasy points from behind the stumps. He has scored 50 runs at a strike rate of 135.13 in two matches.

Top Batter pick

Saim Ayub (2 matches, 122 runs, Strike Rate: 169.44)

Ayub is an explosive top-order batter who can single-handedly change the course of a match with his aggressive batting. He has smashed 122 runs at a strike rate of 169.44 in two outings.

Top All-rounder pick

Amad-Butt (2 matches, 28 runs and 4 wickets, Strike Rate: 200.00 and Economy Rate: 7.50)

Butt is a top-class all-rounder who could play a key role for Balochistan in Friday's match. He has scalped four wickets at an economy rate of 7.50, while also scoring 28 runs in two games.

Top Bowler pick

Yasir Shah (2 matches, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.62)

Shah will lead Balochistan's bowling attack, having taken four wickets at an economy rate of 5.62 in two games.

BAL vs SIN match captain and vice-captain choices

Shan Masood

Masood should be the top-choice to lead your fantasy team as he has looked to be in really good touch with the bat in, scoring 62 runs at a strike rate of 140.90 in two National T20 Cup matches.

Anwar Ali

Ali could be a crucial pick in your fantasy team for Friday's match because of his lethal bowling. He has scalped a wicket in two matches at an economy rate of 6.80.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BAL vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Saim Ayub 122 runs in 2 matches Amad-Butt 28 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches Mir Hamza 4 wickets in 2 matches Yasir Shah 4 wickets in 2 matches Shan Masood 62 runs in 2 matches

BAL vs SIN match expert tips

Shan Masood could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball in the BAL vs SIN game.

BAL vs SIN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 7, Head to Head League

BAL vs SIN Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 7, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Haseebullah

Batters: Sharjeel Khan (vc), Shan Masood, Saim Ayub

All-rounders: Anwar-Ali, Hussain Talat (c), Amad-Butt

Bowlers: Yasir Shah, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mehmood

BAL vs SIN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 7, Grand League

BAL vs SIN Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 7, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Haseebullah

Batters: Asad Shafiq, Sharjeel Khan, Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel

All-rounders: Anwar-Ali (vc), Hussain Talat, Amad-Butt

Bowlers: Yasir Shah, Mir Hamza, Sohail Khan

