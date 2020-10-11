BAL vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's National T20 Cup Match - Oct 11th, 2020

Balochistan and Sindh lock horns in the 20th match of the National T20 Cup. Balochistan are currently in second place with four wins in six games, whereas Sindh are in fourth place, with just two wins in five games. A win is crucial for Sindh with the tournament reaching its peak.

Balochistan come into this game on the back of a six-wicket victory against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in their previous game, whereas Sindh lost their match from a winning position against Southern Punjab. The bowlers failed to find the right line and length, and that cost them the game.

Both teams will look to win the game on Sunday and take giant stride ahead in their paths to qualification for the next stage.

Squads to choose from

Balochistan

Haris Sohail (captain), Bismillah Khan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Akbar-ur-Rehman, Akif Javed, Ammad Butt, Awais Zia, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Butt, Imran Farhat, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Taimur Khan, Umaid Asif, Umar Gul, Usama Mir and Yasir Shah

Sindh

Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain, wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Ahsan Ali, Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Azam Khan, Danish Aziz, Ghulam Mudassir, Hassan Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Taha, Sharjeel Khan and Sohail Khan.

Predicted Playing XIs

Balochistan

Awais Zia, Imam-ul-Haq, Umaid Asif, Harris Sohail, Bismillah Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Yasir Shah, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Umar Gul, Usama Mir and Akif Javed.

Sindh

Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Hasan Khan, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Hasnain and Mohammad Asghar.

Match Details

Match: Balochistan vs Sindh

Date: 11th October at 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report

Pindi Club Ground at Rawalpindi has a great sporting pitch on offer for both teams. However, the batsmen have to settle down and spend some time in the middle before going for the big shots. Anything between 160 and 175 will be considered a competitive total on this surface.

National T20 Cup Dream 11 Fantasy suggestions

BAL vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Ahmed, H Sohail, I Haq, S Khan, A Shafiq, Anwar Ali, Akbar-ur-Rehman, D Aziz, Y Shah, S Khan and U Gul.

Captain: I Haq Vice-captain: H Sohail

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Khan, H Sohail, I Haq, S Khan, K Manzoor, Anwar Ali, Akbar-ur-Rehman, D Aziz, Y Shah, S Khan and A Javed.

Captain: Anwar Ali Vice-captain: B Khan