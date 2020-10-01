BAL vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's National T20 Cup Match - Oct 1st, 2020

The first match of the day will see Balochistan go up against Sindh as part of the ongoing National T20 Cup. It is the first game of the tournament for both these sides, and they will look to start it on a bright note.

When these two teams squared off last season, Balochistan dominated proceedings against Sindh. Sending the former in to bat after winning the toss at Faisalabad cost them dearly. Chasing a daunting 234, Sindh were bundled out for just 181. With the teams retaining their key players ahead of the season, Balochistan will look to extend their domination for the second season running.

Balochistan have a good bowling line-up, whereas Sindh are better known for their batting. The match should be a treat for the fans, given the skill sets of these two teams.

Squads to choose from

Balochistan

Haris Sohail (captain), Bismillah Khan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Akbar-ur-Rehman, Akif Javed, Ammad Butt, Awais Zia, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Butt, Imran Farhat, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Taimur Khan, Umaid Asif, Umar Gul, Usama Mir and Yasir Shah.

Sindh

Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain, wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Ahsan Ali, Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Azam Khan, Danish Aziz, Ghulam Mudassir, Hassan Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Taha, Sharjeel Khan and Sohail Khan.

Predicted Playing XI

Balochistan

Awais Zia, Imam-ul-Haq, Umaid Asif, Haris Sohail, Bismillah Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Yasir Shah, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Umar Gul, Usama Mir and Akif Javed.

Sindh

Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Asad Shafiq, Azam Khan, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Khan, Mohammad Taha, Sohail Khan, Anwar Ali, Mir Hamza and Ghulam Mudassar.

Match Details

Match: Balochistan vs Sindh

Date: 1st October at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Pitch Report

The strip at Multan is known to be helpful to the batsmen. Runs have been scored in bulk on this pitch in the past, and that trend is expected to continue on Thursday. However, bowlers can expect swing in the initial overs of the game. The team winning the toss will look to bat on a flat surface.

The game will be played in scorching heat. There is no hint of rain with humidity predicted to be at 31%. One can expect all forty overs to be played without interruption when Balochistan face Sindh in match 3 of the National T20 League.

National T20 Cup Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BAL vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Ahmed, I Haq, S Shakeel, A Shafiq, I Butt, H Khan, H Sohail, K Bhatti, M Hasnain, A Ali and Y Shah.

Captain: H Sohail Vice-captain: M Hasnain

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Khan, I Haq, S Shakeel, K Manzoor, I Butt, H Khan, H Sohail, A Butt, M Hasnain, A Ali and Y Shah.

Captain: S Shakeel Vice-captain: A Butt