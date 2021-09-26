BAL vs SOP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Balochistan will take on Southern Punjab in the 7th game of the National T20 Cup on 26th September at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan.

Balochistan did not get off to their best start in the tournament as they were defeated in their first two games. They have a quality lineup and will try to aim for a win.

Southern Punjab, on the other hand, would be disappointed with their performance after Saturday’s encounter where they were beaten by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 7 wickets. They will be aiming to avenge their setback and grab their first win of the tournament.

BAL vs SOP Probable Playing 11 Today

Balochistan

Imam-ul-Haq (C), Abdul Bangalzai, Bismillah Khan (WK), Akbar-ur-Rehman, Ayaz Tasawwar, Amad Butt, Kashif Bhatti, Umaid Asif, Yasir Shah, Akif Javed, Junaid Khan

Southern Punjab

Zain Abbas, Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohaib Maqsood (C), Mohammad Imran, Khushdil Shah, Azam Khan (WK), Aamer Yamin, Hassan Khan, Mohammad Ilyas, Naseem Shah, Faisal Akram

Match Details

Match: BAL vs SOP, National T20 Cup

Date and Time: 26th September, 3.30 pm IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan

Pitch Report

The surface at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is suitable for both aspects of the game. The bowlers have struggled a bit on this track while the batters enjoy batting on this surface. We can expect a high-scoring game between the two sides.

The team winning the toss would most likely opt to bat first.

Today’s BAL vs SOP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Zeeshan Ashraf: Ashraf is a good option from the wicketkeeper section. He has scored 45 runs in two games and will look to add more to his tally.

Batsmen

Khusdil Shah: Khusdil has scored a total of 45 runs so far in two games. He is a decent batter and is expected to perform in this game.

Abdul Bangalzai: Abdul has been in decent touch with the bat. He is a reliable batsman who can score big and guide the team towards victory.

All-rounders

Kashif Bhatti: Bhatti is a great choice from the all-rounder department. He scored 51 runs and also picked up three wickets in two matches.

Aamer Yamin: Aamer played a brilliant 43-run knock in his opening game. He can prove to be crucial for his side in this encounter.

Bowlers

Akif Javed: Javed has demonstrated his ability to pick up vital wickets. He has picked up three wickets so far and is expected to add more to his tally.

Naseem Shah: Naseem will be the player to watch out for in this game. He will lead the bowling and can prove to be crucial for his team.

Top 5 best players to pick in BAL vs SOP Dream11 prediction team

Kashif Bhatti: 148 points

Amad-Butt: 104 points

Akif Javed: 109 points

Naseem Shah:103 points

Aamer Yamin: 96 points

Important stats for BAL vs SOP Dream11 prediction team

Kashif Bhatti: 2 matches, 51 runs & 3 wickets

Khusdil Shah: 2 matches, 45 runs

Akif Javed: 2 matches, 3 wickets

Naseem Shah: 2 matches, 3 wickets

Aamer Yamin: 2 matches, 45 runs & 1 wicket

BAL vs SOP Dream11 Prediction Today

BAL vs SOP Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zeeshan Ashraf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khusdil Shah, Abdul Bangalzai, Kashif Bhatti, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Imran, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Naseem Shah, Akif Javed

Captain: Kashif Bhatti Vice-Captain: Khusdil Shah

BAL vs SOP Dream11 Team -2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zeeshan Ashraf, Azam Khan, Zain Abbas, Khusdil Shah, Abdul Bangalzai, Kashif Bhatti, Aamer Yamin, Amad-Butt, Junaid Khan, Naseem Shah, Akif Javed

Captain: Aamer Yamin Vice-Captain: Naseem Shah

