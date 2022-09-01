BAL vs SOP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for National T20 Cup, Match 5

Balochistan (BAL) will take on Southern Punjab (SOP) in the fifth match of the National T20 Cup at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Thursday, September 1. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BAL vs SOP Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Balochistan started their National T20 Cup campaign with a two-run win over Central Punjab and are currently third in the standings. Southern Punjab, meanwhile, are rock-bottom of the points table, having lost their opening fixture to Sindh by 42 runs.

BAL vs SOP Match Details, Match 5

The fifth match of the National T20 Cup will be played on September 1 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The match is set to take place at 10:00 am IST.

BAL vs SOP, National T20 Cup, Match 5

Date and Time: 1st September, 2022, 10:00 am IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

BAL vs SOP Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is a sporting one. While the initial phase will be dominated by the pacers, the batters can target the spinners in the middle overs. Each of the last three matches played at the venue have been won by teams batting first.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first-innings score: 180

Average second-innings score: 170

BAL vs SOP Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Balochistan: W-L-L-L-W

Southern Punjab: L-W-L-W-W

BAL vs SOP probable playing 11s for today’s match

BAL injury/team news

No major injury updates.

BAL Probable Playing 11

Shan Masood, Haseebullah Khan (WK), Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Abdul Bangalzai, Hussain Talat, Amad Butt, Yasir Shah C(), Khurram Shehzad, Kashif Bhatti, Akif Javed.

SOP injury/team news

No major injury updates.

SOP Probable Playing 11

Zeeshan Ashraf (WK), Sohaib Maqsood, Moinuddin, Zain Abbas, Sharoon Siraj, Agha Salman, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Ilyas, Sameen Gul, Faisal Akram, Ali Majid.

BAL vs SOP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Haseebullah (1 match, 13 runs, Strike Rate: 118.18)

Haseebullah could be a decent pick as he is a reliable batter and also a skillful wicketkeeper. He scored 13 runs at a strike rate of 118.18 in the last match.

Top Batter pick

Asad Shafiq (1 match, 23 runs, Strike Rate: 191.66)

Shafiq can be a brilliant budget-friendly pick for your fantasy team as he is available for just 8.5 credits. He scored 23 runs at a strike rate of 191.66 in the last match.

Top All-rounder pick

Amad-Butt (1 matches, 21 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 225.00 and Economy Rate: 7.25)

Butt led Balochistan to victory in the last match with his brilliant all-round showing, scoring 21 runs and picking up three wickets. He will look to carry his momentum into Thursday's match.

Top Bowler pick

Mohammad Ilyas (1 match, 19 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 237.50 and Economy Rate: 7.250)

Ilyas is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team as he is a lethal bowler who can also contribute with the bat down the order for Southern Punjab. He took three wickets at an economy rate of 7.25 in addition to scoring 19 runs in the last game.

BAL vs SOP match captain and vice-captain choices

Shan Masood

Masood is a reliable middle-order batter who scored 54 runs at a strike rate of 150.00 in the last match.

Agha Salman

Although Salman didn't perform well in the last match, a player like him cannot be overlooked for Thursday's contest. He scored four runs in the last game.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BAL vs SOP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Mohammad Ilyas 19 runs and 3 wickets in 1 match Amad-Butt 21 runs and 3 wickets in 1 match Shan Masood 54 runs in 1 match Faisal Akram 2 wickets in 1 match Asad Shafiq 23 runs in 1 match

BAL vs SOP match expert tips

Shan Masood could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball in the BAL vs SOP contest.

BAL vs SOP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Head to Head League

BAL vs SOP Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 5, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Haseebullah

Batters: Zain Abbas, Asad Shafiq, Sohaib Maqsood, Shan Masood (c)

All-rounders: Hussain Talat, Agha Salman (vc), Amad-Butt

Bowlers: Yasir Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Faisal Akram

BAL vs SOP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Grand League

BAL vs SOP Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 5, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Zeeshan Ashraf

Batters: Zain Abbas, Asad Shafiq, Shan Masood (vc), Abdul Bangalzai

All-rounders: Hussain Talat (c), Agha Salman, Amad-Butt

Bowlers: Khurram Shehzad, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Ilyas

