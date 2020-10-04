BAL vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's National T20 Cup Match - Oct 4th, 2020

Match 9 of the National T20 Cup will see Balochistan take on Southern Punjab at the Multan Cricket Ground on Sunday.

When Balochistan faced Southern Punjab in 2019, Baluchistan emerged victoriously in a nervy game. Southern Punjab posted a total of 144 for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs. Riding on Imam-ul-Haq's Balochistan won the match by seven wickets, with three balls to spare.

They will want to keep the streak going with another victory on Sunday, and we could be in for a cracker of a contest between these two sides.

Squads to choose from

Balochistan

Haris Sohail (captain), Bismillah Khan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Akbar-ur-Rehman, Akif Javed, Ammad Butt, Awais Zia, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Butt, Imran Farhat, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Taimur Khan, Umaid Asif, Umar Gul, Usama Mir and Yasir Shah

Southern Punjab

Shan Masood (captain), Hussain Talat (vice-captain), Aamir Yamin, Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat Ali (subject to fitness), Saif Baddar, Sohaib Maqsood, Umer Khan, Umar Siddiq Khan, Zahid Mehmood and Zeeshan Ashraf (wicketkeeper).

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XI's

Balochistan

Imam-ul-Haq, Awais Zia, Bismillah Khan, Imran Butt, Haris Sohail, Imran Arhat, Amad Butt, Umaid Asif, Usama Mir and Yasir Shah.

Southern Punjab

Zeeshan Ashraf, Shan Massod, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Ilyas, Bilawal Bhatti, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Irfan, Zahid Mehmood, Ali Shafiq, Saif Baddar and Khushdil Shah.

Match Details

Match: Balochistan vs Southern Punjab

Date: 4th October at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Ground, Multan

Pitch Report

The strip at Multan has been batsman-friendly so far in the tournament. However, the teams have struggled to score of late. The recent games have seen an average score closer to 160, and the trend is expected to continue on Sunday.

Bowlers can expect the ball to swing in the initial overs of the game despite the pitch being “batsman’s paradise”. A score above 175 can set up an intriguing clash at Multan.

National T20 Cup Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BAL vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Khan, S Masood, S Maqsood, I Haq, A Zia, H Talat, H Sohail, M Irfan, Z Mehmood, A Javed and U Mir.

Captain: B Khan Vice-captain: S Maqsood

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Z Ashraf, S Masood, S Maqsood, Imran Butt, A Zia, H Talat, Amad Butt, M Irfan, Z Mehmood, A Javed and U Mir.

Captain: S Masood Vice-captain: Amad Butt