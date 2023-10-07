BAN vs AFG Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s World Cup 2023 match – 7th Oct, 2023

Bangladesh meet Afghanistan in the two sides' respective first games of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup on Saturday, October 7, at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

Both sides are expected to finish in the bottom half of the points table but have shown that they can take the fight to the giants of the cricketing world. Bangladesh, in particular, are a force to reckon with in ODI cricket, and recently showed that by taking down a fairly strong Indian side at the Asia Cup.

With skipper Shakib Al Hasan fully fit and raring to go after overcoming some fitness issues, they'll want to begin their campaign on a positive note.

Afghanistan skipper Hasmatullah Shahidi rubbished the possibilities of his side struggling like they did in the 2019 edition, and with good reason, as they've improved massively since then. With a host of T20 superstars in their lineup, they'll want to translate that talent and experience into positive results on the big stage.

While Bangladesh are slight favorites on paper, this should be a phenomenal contest.

On that note, let's look at three differentials to pick for this clash.

Deadline to set your team: 10:30 am IST on Saturday, October 7.

#3 Naveen-ul-Haq (AFG)

Why Naveen-ul-Haq announced his impending ODI retirement post this World Cup at the age of 24 is puzzling to many, but his return to Afghanistan's squad, and surely their playing XI, is a positive boost for Hasmatullah Shahidi's side.

He made his ODI debut way back in 2016 and last played one in 2021, but in the seven games he has featured in, he has picked up 14 wickets. There has never been any question about it - Naveen-ul-Haq is a very skillful bowler and a natural wicket-taker, and he's very likely to have a great impact on this match.

Fazalhaq Farooqi is the preferred seam-bowling option for Dream11 managers and that has led to Naveen slipping under the radar. He's definitely a differential you should consider for this match, with both teams equally fragile in their batting.

Hasan Mahmud has the lowest ownership of the above three players.

Hasan Mahmud is one of the most impressive talents in Bangladesh's upcoming crop of players and is set to be one of the starters in their pace battery for this World Cup. While there could be a toss-up between Hasan and Mustafizur for a spot in the team, he's a player you should take a punt on if you're looking for a differential with a high ceiling for points.

The tall seamer has picked up 25 wickets in 18 ODIs so far and showed signs of promise in the Asia Cup too. Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed have much higher ownership levels than Hasan, and he provides a lesser-owned route into the Bangladesh bowling attack on what should be a pacer-friendly track.

With an ownership % of less than five, Hasan Mahmud could be a real difference-maker for your Dream11 team.

#1 Litton Das (BAN)

It's a surprise to see Litton Das with lukewarm ownership heading into this match, but then again, it's not that surprising if you consider his recent form, especially in the Asia Cup. With 31 runs in three matches, he needs to do better at the top of the order for Bangladesh to have a good tournament.

However, Litton has shown that he can be a big-match player and can step up in major events. He was widely touted as one of the most talented batters in world cricket, and he still shows flashes of that promise, and he'll want to deliver such performances on a more consistent basis.

He has a good record against Afghanistan in ODI cricket and has scored 378 runs in nine matches at an average of 47.2, and this is the ideal match for him to get back to form. Mushfiqur Rahim has close to 80% ownership in the wicketkeeper's slot, and picking Litton over him could prove immense in your quest for a higher rank.