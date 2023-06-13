BAN vs AFG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for the one-off Test Match – June 14, 2023

Bangladesh and Afghanistan are slated to play their one-off Test match on Wednesday, June 14, at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium at Mirpur, Dhaka. The game is expected to commence at 9:30 AM IST.

Bangladesh and Afghanistan have only faced off once in Tests when Afghanistan thumped the Tigers in their backyard back in 2019. This time, however, Afghanistan will be without their premium leg spinner Rashid Khan who wreaked havoc when they last played Bangladesh.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are more battle-hardened and have played more Test matches leading up to this game compared to Afghanistan. Bangladesh skipper Litton Das is confident that his men have all the desired experience to outclass a flamboyant Afghanistan side.

As we approach closer to this fascinating contest, let us look at the top three players you can pick as your captain or vice-captain for the second BAN vs AFG Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) - 8.5 credits

Ibrahim Zadran in action (Image Courtesy: India Today)

Ibrahim Zadran has looked in sensational form with the bat of late. He had a dream run against Sri Lanka in the recently concluded ODI series where he scored 174 runs at a phenomenal average of 58. In Test cricket, however, he has only played four matches but averages well over 40 with three half-century scores to his name.

Zadran has all the ingredients to become a fine Test player and is worth featuring in your BAN vs AFG Dream11 prediction team as a captain or a vice-captain.

#2 Litton Das (BAN) - 8 credits

New Zealand v Bangladesh - 2nd Test: Day 3

Litton Das is a three-format specialist player for Bangladesh who is beginning to appear in rollicking form in Test cricket. He has scored 2319 runs at a stunning average of 35.67 which also includes his best individual score of 141.

In addition, Das has registered three hundred-plus scores and 15 fifty-plus scores so far in his career. The 28-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has a lot of runs under his belt and we recommended you pick him as a captain or vice-captain in your BAN vs AFG Dream11 prediction match.

#1 Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) - 9 credits

New Zealand v Bangladesh - 1st Test: Day 5

Mushfiqur Rahim is a long-standing veteran of Bangladeshi cricket who has served his country across all formats for 18 long years. He averages 38.44 in Test cricket and has 10 centuries to his name, which also includes a career-best 219*.

With over 5000 test runs, Rahim has the ability to play a long innings. He is surely the man to watch out for as he can be the captain or vice-captain in your BAN vs AFG Dream11 prediction match.

