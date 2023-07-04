BAN vs AFG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st ODI – July 5, 2023  

Bangladesh (BAN) and Afghanistan (AFG) are set to face each other in the opening ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday, July 5. The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will host the contest.

Bangladesh, led by Tamim Iqbal, have a great chance of moving to No.5 in the ODI rankings. But for that the Tigers need to win the series 3-0. The Afghans also have Rashid Khan back in their team after he missed the Only Test.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the BAN vs AFG game

#3 Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) – 9 credits

Shakib Al Hasan is one of the greatest all-rounders in limited-overs cricket and fantasy users should pick him for the BAN vs AFG match. Although he is returning from a finger injury, Shakib is expected to be a brute force, especially while playing in home conditions. Having scored 7,132 runs and picking up 301 wickets in ODIs, Shakib is among the legends of the game.

#2 Rashid Khan (AFG) – 9 credits

Afghanistan v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Fantasy users should have no doubts before picking Rashid Khan in their teams for the BAN vs AFG match. He is not only a lethal bowler, but also a handy batter lower down the order. Rashid has picked up 163 wickets from 82 innings in ODIs and that shows the value he brings. He has also scored 1,136 runs from 69 innings at an average of 19.92 with five half-centuries.

#1 Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN) – 7.5 credits

Bangladesh v England - 3rd T20 International

Najmul Hossain Shanto has been exceptional for Bangladesh over the last 12 months. Therefore, he should be picked in fantasy teams for the BAN vs AFG match. Back in May, Shanto racked up his maiden ODI hundred against Ireland. Last month, he became only the second Bangladesh batter after Mominul Haque to score twin hundreds in a Test match.

