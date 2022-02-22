BAN vs AFG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 1st ODI match - February 23rd, 2022

Bangladesh and Afghanistan will cross swords in the first match of the three-game ODI series on Wednesday, February 23. The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will host the encounter.

The Tigers will be captained by Tamim Iqbal, who has returned after a long break due to injury. Ebadot Hossain has also earned a call-up to the ODI squad after his stupendous showing in New Zealand, where he won the Player of the Match award in the opening Test.

The Afghans, on the other hand, will be captained by Mohammad Nabi, who didn't play in their recent series against the Netherlands. It was Hashmatullah Shahidi who led the Afghans against the Dutch team. A few of the Afghan players are also fresh off playing in the PSL and BPL.

On that note, here's a look at three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the first Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI:

Bangladesh v Afghanistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Shakib Al Hasan has looked in excellent touch in recent times. On the back of his all-round show, Fortune Barishal won seven games in a row and finished as the runners-up in BPL 2022. The veteran was excellent with both the bat and the ball.

The left-hander scored 284 runs from 11 games at an average of 28.40 and a strike rate of 144.16, with three half-centuries to his name. Shakib also picked up 16 wickets from 43.3 overs at an incredible economy rate of 5.35.

New Zealand v Bangladesh - ODI Game 3

Mustafizur Rahman, who has 127 wickets in 68 ODIs, has been in jaw-dropping form of late. The left-arm pacer finished as the leading wicket-taker in Bangabandhu BPL 2022, with 19 scalps from 11 games at an economy rate of 6.62.

His exploits also included a five-wicket haul. On the back of his performance, the Imrul Kayes-led Comilla Victorians won the title.

Afghanistan v Scotland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Rashid Khan recently played for the Lahore Qalandars in the PSL and ended up as their most economical bowler. The tweaker picked up 13 wickets from nine games at an incredible economy rate of 6.25.

In ODI cricket, the Nangarhar-born has accounted for 146 scalps from 77 matches at an economy rate of 4.16. He can also get useful runs for the Afghans while batting lower down the order.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Will Shakib Al Hasan score a half-century? Yes No 1 votes so far