BAN vs AFG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st T20I – July 14, 2023

Bangladesh and Afghanistan are set to lock horns in the first game of the two-match T20I series, starting Friday, July 14. The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium will host the contest.

The Tigers, led by Shakib Al Hasan, will be looking to make amends after losing the ODI series 1-2. The Afghans, on the other hand, will be looking to carry their winning momentum into the 20-over format.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked for the captain or vice-captain role for your BAN vs AFG Dream11 teams.

#3 Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) – 9.0 credits

Shakib Al Hasan can be a valuable asset for any team and hence, fantasy users should not leave him out of their teams for the BAN vs AFG match. Although he was not in the best of form with the bat in the ODI series, he picked up four wickets at an economy rate of under three. If he gets going with the bat in the T20Is, the Afghans will find themselves in trouble.

#2 Rashid Khan (AFG) – 9.0 credits

Rashid Khan is one of the most skilled T20 cricketers in the world. Apart from being a world-class spinner, he is also an effective batter lower down the order and can play the big shots in the hour of need. He played two matches in the ODI series and picked up four wickets at an average of 12.25 and an economy rate of under three.

#1 Fazalhaq Farooqi (WI) - 8.0 credits

Bangladesh batters have always struggled to deal with Fazalhaq Farooqi and hence, he should be picked in fantasy teams for the BAN vs AFG match. He was the leading wicket-taker of the ODI series, having taken eight wickets from three matches at a bowling average of nine. He is a genuine wicket-taker and is expected to shine even in the T20I series.

