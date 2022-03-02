BAN vs AFG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 1st T20I match - March 3rd, 2022

Afghanistan and Bangladesh will lock horns in the first game of a two-match T20I series on Thursday, March 3. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host the match.

Bangladesh did well in the ODI series, winning it 2-1 after emerging victorious in the first two games. The Afghans salvaged some pride in the third, thanks to Rahmanullah Gurbaz's century.

The visitors have the upper hand in the T20I series, going by numbers. In six T20Is, the Afghans have beaten the Tigers four times. It remains to be seen if the visiting team can continue their momentum from their win in the third ODI.

On that note, here's a look at three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain in your Dream11 team for the first Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I:

#3 Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

Afghanistan vs Scotland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Rashid Khan picked up five wickets in the three-match ODI series, including a three-wicket haul in the third game. He was also exceptional for the Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars in the PSL.

Khan is the leading wicket-taker in T20Is between Afghanistan and Bangladesh. In five games, the Nangarhar-born tweaker has picked up 12 wickets at an economy rate of 5.50, with best bowling figures of 4-12.

#2 Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Shakib Al Hasan scored only 60 runs in the three ODIs at an average of 20, but he picked up five wickets. The Magura-born is in good form in T20 cricket, winning the Player of the Match award five times in a row while playing for Fortune Barishal in the BPL.

Shakib scored 123 runs in six games at an average of 30.75 and a strike rate of 121.78, with a top score of 70*. The left-arm spinner also picked up eight wickets at an impressive economy rate of 5.26.

#1 Mahmudullah (Bangladesh)

West Indies vs Bangladesh - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Mahmudullah didn't get a lot of chances to bat in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. In three games, he scored only 43 runs, with a top score of 29*. The 36-year-old also showed his class with the ball, though, picking up two wickets.

In T20Is between Afghanistan and Bangladesh, Mahmudullah is the leading run-scorer. In six games, the Mymensingh-born has scored 138 runs at an average of 27.60 and a strike rate of 116.94, with a top score of 45. He has also picked up three wickets

