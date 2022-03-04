BAN vs AFG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 1st T20I match - March 5th, 2022

Afghanistan and Bangladesh will lock horns in the last game of a two-match T20I series on Saturday, March 5. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host the match.

The opening T20I on Thursday, March 3, turned out to be a one-sided affair. The hosts won by 61 runs and took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. After electing to bat first, the Tigers racked up a massive score of 155 for eight on the board in their 20 overs.

Liton Das top-scored for them with a 44-ball knock of 60. Thereafter, Bangladesh bowled the Afghans out for 94 in 17.4 overs. Nasum Ahmed was named the player of the match after he finished with figures of 4-0-10-4. Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam and Shakib were also amongst the wickets.

On that note, here's a look at three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the second Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I:

#3 Liton Das

West Indies v Bangladesh - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Liton Das has been in incredible form in limited-overs games against the Afghans. After failing in the first ODI, the Dinajpur-born batter has come into his own. After scoring 136 and 86 in the last two ODIs in Chattogram, Das did well in the opening T20I as well.

Batting at No.3, the right-handed batter notched 60 runs off 44 balls with the help of four fours and two sixes. He dominated the opposition bowling attack on a fairly difficult strip to bat on in Dhaka.

Sri Lanka v Bangladesh - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Shakib Al Hasan hasn’t been in the greatest of form with the bat in hand. The southpaw got off to starts, but failed to score substantially. In the first T20I, the Magura-born batter scored five runs off six balls before Qais Ahmad got rid of him.

Although he failed with the bat, Shakib was up to the mark with the ball in hand. He picked up two crucial wickets of Mohammad Nabi and Najibullah Zadran and conceded only 18 runs in his quota of four overs.

Afghanistan v Scotland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Rashid Khan has been a fulcrum of the Afghan spin attack for the last six years or so. After not doing so well in the first two ODIs, the Nangarhar-born tweaker picked up three wickets in the last ODI where the Afghans won by seven wickets.

In the opening T20I, he wasn’t quite at his very best, but kept the batters quiet. Rashid picked up the important wicket of debutant Munim Shahriar, who was batting on 17. He also effected two run-outs with the help of Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

