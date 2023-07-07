BAN vs AFG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2nd ODI – July 8, 2023  

Bangladesh (BAN) and Afghanistan (AFG) are set to face each other in the second ODI of the three-match series on Saturday, July 8. The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will host the contest.

Afghanistan, led by Hashmatullah Shahidi, are leading the series 1-0 after they won the opening game by 17 runs (DLS). Bangladesh, meanwhile, will have a new skipper after Tamim Iqbal announced his retirement.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the BAN vs AFG game

#3 Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) – 9 credits

Shakib Al Hasan is a player fantasy users should definitely pick in their teams for the BAN vs AFG match. He finished with impressive figures of 5-1-9-1 in the first game.

The veteran all-rounder would want to perform a little better with the bat in hand, having scored only 15 off 38 balls before Azmatullah Omarzai accounted for his wicket. He remains an asset for the Tigers in the limited-overs formats.

#2 Rashid Khan (AFG) – 9 credits

Rashid Khan is a class act and he gave an account of his stupendous self in the first ODI of the series. He finished with impressive figures of 9-0-21-2 after picking up the wickets of Mushfiqur Rahim and Afif Hossain Dhrubo. He did not allow the Bangladesh batters to get on top of him. Fantasy users should definitely pick him in their teams for the BAN vs AFG match.

#1 Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) – 8.5 credits

Ibrahim Zadran has been a class act for the Afghans over the last 12 months, having shown a lot of consistency. In the previous game, the right-handed batter scored 41* off 58 balls with the help of five fours. In 12 ODIs thus far, Zadran has notched 648 runs at an average of 64.80 with three tons.

