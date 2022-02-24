BAN vs AFG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 2nd ODI match - February 25th, 2022

Bangladesh and Afghanistan will cross swords in the second match of the three-game ODI series on Friday, February 25. The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will host the encounter.

The opening game of the series turned out to be an absolute humdinger. After opting to bat first, the Afghans were bowled out for a mere 215 in 49.1 overs. Thereafter, Fazal Farooqi’s four-wicket haul reduced the Tigers to 45 for six in only the 12th over of their run-chase.

From Bangladesh being in a state of hopelessness, Afif Hossain Dhrubo and Mehidy Hasan Miraz stepped up. The duo’s unbeaten 174-run stand helped the hosts get past the target with ease. It’ll be interesting to see how the Afghans make a comeback after the defeat.

On that note, here's a look at three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the second Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI:

#3 Mustafizur Rahman

New Zealand v Bangladesh - T20 Game 1

Mustafizur Rahman has been in pretty good form in recent times. Playing for the Comilla Victorians, he was the leading wicket-taker at Bangabandhu BPL 2022. In the first ODI of the series, the Satkhira-born was the standout bowler for his team.

He picked up the wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz upfront after which he got rid of tail-enders Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Yamin Ahmadzai. The fact that Rahman bowls at the death makes him dangerous when batters try to throw their bats at everything.

West Indies v Bangladesh - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Shakib Al Hasan was a tad off-color with the ball in the first ODI, although he picked up the wickets of Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan. The 34-year-old also bowled one maiden in his nine-over spell. Shakib was also amongst the wickets when he played for Fortune Barishal in the BPL.

Shakib was one of the leading run-scorers in the BPL as well and won quite a few Player of the Match awards. He scored 10 runs off 15 balls in the opening ODI before Mujeeb rattled his woodwork. The Magura-born will be looking to put in a decent showing with the bat in hand.

Afghanistan v West Indies - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Najibullah Zadran has been a key member of the Afghan middle-order for quite some time. Back during the T20 World Cup 2021, he scored a well-made half-century against New Zealand, although his knock came in a losing cause. Zadran was also impressive in the opening ODI.

When wickets were going down at the other end, Zadran scored 67 runs off 84 balls with the help of four fours and two sixes. The southpaw held the innings together and didn’t allow the Bangladesh bowlers to dominate. Shoriful Islam got rid of him in the end.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Will Tamim Iqbal score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes so far