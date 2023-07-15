BAN vs AFG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2nd T20I – July 16, 2023

Bangladesh and Afghanistan are set to lock horns in the second game of the two-match T20I series on Sunday, July 16. The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium will host the contest.

Bangladesh took a 1-0 lead in the series after winning the first game by two wickets. Towhid Hridoy became the Player of the Match for scoring an unbeaten 47 off 32 balls with three fours and two sixes. The hosts chased down 155 with one ball to spare.

Now, Afghanistan need to win the second T20I to salvage a draw in the series. Bangladesh, on the other hand, would like to get some revenge for the ODI series loss by winning the T20I contest 2-0.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked for the captain or vice-captain role for your BAN vs AFG Dream11 teams.

#3 Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) – 9.0 credits

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan was expected to do well in the series opener and he did not let his team down. The left-arm spinner finished with figures of 4-0-27-2, picking up the crucial wickets of Azmatullah Omarzai and Karim Janat.

He also hit three fours on his way to scoring 33 runs off 25 balls before being dismissed. Fantasy users should include him in their teams for the BAN vs AFG match.

#2 Rashid Khan (AFG) – 9.0 credits

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan might not have run through the Bangladesh batting line-up in the first T20I, but he kept their batters in check. Shamim Hossain tried to take him down, but could only top-edge the ball into the hands of Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Rashid finished with impressive figures of 4-0-24-1. On his day, Rashid can also play handy knocks and hence, should be included in fantasy teams.

#1 Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG) - 8.5 credits

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Mujeeb Ur Rahman did not set the stage on fire on Friday, but did his work with precision. He finished with figures of 4-0-22-1 and was the most economical bowler for the Afghans in the opening match of the series.

He dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto by castling the batter. Fantasy users should not leave Mujeeb out of their teams for the BAN vs AFG match.

