BAN vs AFG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 3rd ODI match – July 11, 2023

Bangladesh and Afghanistan will face off in the 3rd ODI of the Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2023 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on the 11th of July at 01:30 PM IST.

Bangladesh have had a disappointing performance in their home ground, losing both ODIs. They were defeated by 17 runs (DLS method) in the first match and faced a massive 142-run loss in the second match, resulting in a series loss in the three-match ODI series.

On the other hand, Afghanistan achieved its first-ever bilateral series victory over Bangladesh. Zadran and Gurbaz’s outstanding centuries aided them the success with the bat while Farooqi and Mujeeb assisted with the ball taking 3 wickets each.

Additionally, we have selected three players whom you can assign the captain/vice-captain roles in your BAN vs AFG Dream11 teams.

#3 Rashid Khan (AFG) - 9.0 credits

Afghanistan v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Rashid Khan is considered one of the best leg-spinners in the world and has achieved great success in various formats of the game. The Afghan spin maestro is looking great in international cricket since the IPL 2023.

He has continued his impressive performance in the ongoing ODI series, taking two wickets in each of the games. With 19 wickets in 11 ODI matches against Bangladesh, he has maintained a bowling average of 20.62.

#2 Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) - 9.0 credits

Bangladesh v Afghanistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Shakib Al Hasan, the top-ranked all-rounder in both ODIs and T20Is is a must-have as the captain or vice-captain of your BAN vs AFG Dream11 team. He has the potential to contribute to multiple aspects of the game and has been doing subsequently in this ODI series. Shakib has taken three wickets in two games and also scored 40 runs.

#1 Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) - 8.5 credits

Afghanistan v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Ibrahim Zadran has been a standout performer of Afghanistan with the bat this year, displaying sensational form. This year, he has piled up 440 runs in 12 games, averaging 40. Zadran showcased his brilliance in the previous ODI by smashing a remarkable century off just 119 balls, marking his fourth century in ODIs.

Furthermore, his impressive average of 80 against Bangladesh solidifies his status as one of the top choices for the captaincy role in your BAN vs AFG Dream11 teams.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's BAN vs AFG Dream11 contest? Shakib Al Hassan Rashid Khan 0 votes