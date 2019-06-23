BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket World Cup Match - June 24th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Feature 145 // 23 Jun 2019, 14:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Two of the lesser fancied teams of the this ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 take centrestage as Bangladesh play Afghanistan in an all-Asian encounter at the Rose Bowl. Afghanistan nearly pulled off a heist against India at the very same venue a couple of days ago and will be hoping to do the same against Bangladesh, who have exceeded expectations so far in the tournament. Riding on Shakib Al Hasan's extraordinary show with the bat, Bangladesh are still in the hunt for a semi-final spot although they will need a couple of results to go their way. With the pitch set to be a touch on the slower side, both teams will fancy their chances as they look to create further inroads in the league table. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Bangladesh:

Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed

Afghanistan:

Gulbadin Naib (C), Ikram Ali Khil, Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Playing XI Updates:

Bangladesh:

Mohammad Saifuddin could come in for Rubel Hossain with the all-rounder being one of their standout bowlers for them before getting injured. The onus will be on Shakib Al Hasan, who has scored in excess of 400 runs this World Cup while the duo of Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim's experience could prove to be a handful for the Afghans. Mustafizur Rahman is slowly getting into his groove and would be eager to strike early in what is a do-or-die game for them.

Possible XI: Tamim, Sarkar, Shakib, Rahim (WK), Liton, Mahmudullah, Sabbir/Mosaddek, Mehidy, Mortaza(C), Saifuddin/Rubel and Mustafizur.

Afghanistan:

No changes are expected from Afghanistan after a brilliant show against India. With a lot of turn on offer, the trio of Rashid, Nabi and Mujeeb will be crucial against the might of the Bangladesh batting unit. Their batting hasn't fired yet in the World Cup although the likes of Shahidi and Nabi have gotten starts without making substantial use of it. Naib provides the balance as the second pacer in the side and with his explosiveness at the top of the order, he and Zazai could set the tone for the rest of the match.

Possible XI: Zazai, Naib (C), Rahmat, Shahidi, Najibullah, Nabi, Afghan, Rashid, Ikram(WK), Mujeeb and Aftab

Match Details:

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 31

24th June 2019, 3:00 PM IST

Advertisement

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pitch Report:

The pitch was evidently sluggish in the Afghanistan-India match with spinners accounting for as many as seven wickets in the game. 250 could be a winning total on this surface given a set batsman bats through. Showers could make an appearance in the day although we should have a game on Monday.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Mushfiqur Rahim is the preferred choice with the diminutive batsmen scoring a hundred against Australia in their previous game. With Ikram Ali Khil batting too deep for the Afghans, Mushfiqur is the ideal choice for this game.

Batsmen: Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar have been consistently producing starts at the top of the order without converting them. This could be the ideal chance for them to do so along with Hazratullah Zazai, whose big-hitting abilities could set the tone for the rest of the Afghan batsmen.

Allrounders: Three allrounders are picked in the side with all of Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi and Shakib Al Hasan revelling in all three facets of the game. All eyes will be upon Shakib Al Hasan with the number one ranked all-rounder in the best form of his career with the bat.

Bowlers: With Saifuddin's fitness still in doubt, Mustafizur is a must have alongside star leggie Rashid Khan, with both of them expected to pick a wicket or two on a surface that should suit their variations. One of Mehidy Hasan or Mortaza should ideally round off the fantasy team.

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan's skill-set should come in handy on this surface with some turn on offer. Along with the star allrounder, Mohammad Nabi and Tamim Iqbal are also decent options worth picking as your captaincy options.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal, Hazratullah Zazai, Shakib Al Hasan, Gulbadin Naib, Ashgar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mustafizur Rahman and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Captain: Shakib Al Hasan, Vice-Captain: Mohammad Nabi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Rahmat Shah, Tamim Iqbal, Hazratullah Zazai, Shakib Al Hasan, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Mustafizur Rahman, Rashid Khan and Mehidy Hasan. Captain: Tamim Iqbal, Vice-Captain: Shakib Al Hasan