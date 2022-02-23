BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st ODI

The first ODI between Afghanistan (AFG) and Bangladesh (BAN) is set to take place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday.

Afghanistan and Bangladesh are set to lock horns in an ODI series with valuable points on offer in the ICC World Super League. Bangladesh have made a few changes to their set-up, but the onus remains on stalwarts Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan. However, Afghanistan are a force to be reckoned with in the 50-over format with their bowling attack boasting quality spinners in Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rehman. Although they have a strong side to fall back on, Afghanistan will start the game as the underdogs. With both teams eyeing a winning start to the series, a cracking game beckons in Chattogram.

BAN vs AFG Probable Playing 11 Today

BAN XI

Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal (c), Shakib al Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam

AFG XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Azmatullah Omarzai and Yamin Ahmadzai

Match Details

BAN vs AFG, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 23rd February 2022, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Pitch Report

Although the pitch in Chattogram is expected to be a good one to bat on, there should be help on offer for the bowlers. While the pacers aren't likely to get much swing, they will look to hit hard lengths and take the pace off as the match progresses. There should be something on offer for the spinners, who will be key in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be key at the venue, with 250-260 being a good total.

Today’s BAN vs AFG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Rahmanullah Gurbaz comes into the series on the back of a decent PSL campaign. He has had a stunning start to his ODI career, scoring some big knocks at the top of the order. Given his ability to take the bowling on in the powerplay phase, he should be the one to watch out for today.

Batter

Tamim Iqbal: Tamim Iqbal is back in Bangladesh colors and will be eager to translate his BPL form into the international stage. Tamim has a heap of experience to fall back on. Given his knack for scoring big runs, he is a good addition to your BAN vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib Al Hasan was one of the standout players in the recently concluded BPL 2022. The star all-rounder is set to bat at No.3 for Bangladesh and is also expected to play a big role with the ball in hand. Given the conditions on offer, Shakib should make an impact in this game.

Bowler

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan is one of the premier leg-spinners in the world, with his record speaking for itself. The star leggie is also known for his pinch-hitting abilities, which should add more to his case. Given the form that he is in, Rashid should be a must-have in your BAN vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in BAN vs AFG Dream11 prediction team

Tamim Iqbal (BAN)

Shakib al Hasan (BAN)

Rashid Khan (AFG)

Important stats for BAN vs AFG Dream11 prediction team

Tamim Iqbal - 7666 runs in 219 ODI matches, Bat Average: 36.86

Rahmanullah Gurbaz - 308 runs in 6 ODI matches, Bat Average: 51.33

Rashid Khan - 146 wickets in 77 ODI matches, Bowl Average: 26.67

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Today (1st ODI)

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Tamim Iqbal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afif Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Mehidy Hasan, Yamin Ahmadzai, Mustafizur Rahman and Rashid Khan.

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan. Vice-captain: Rahmat Shah.

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Tamim Iqbal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Gulbadin Naib, Mehidy Hasan, Yamin Ahmadzai, Mustafizur Rahman and Rashid Khan.

Captain: Rashid Khan. Vice-captain: Shakib Al Hasan.

