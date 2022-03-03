BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st T20I

The first T20I between Afghanistan (AFG) and Bangladesh (BAN) is set to take place at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday.

After a pulsating ODI series, the action shifts to the T20 format as Afghanistan and Bangladesh build towards the all-important ICC T20 World Cup later this year in Australia. Although Afghanistan fell short in the ODI series, they will start as the clear favorites, owing to their resourceful bowling attack led by Rashid Khan. But with home conditions playing into Bangladesh's hands, the hosts will fancy their chances of a win. With both teams looking to land the first blow in the T20I series, an intriguing game beckons in Dhaka.

BAN vs AFG Probable Playing 11 Today

BAN XI

Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed

AFG XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Darwish Rasooli, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rehman and Fazalhaq Farooqi

Match Details

BAN vs AFG, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 3rd March 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

As seen in the recently concluded BPL 2022, the pitch in Dhaka is expected to be on the slower side. The pacers might not get much help with the new ball, with runscoring being relatively easy in the powerplay phase. As the match progresses, the pitch should slow down and bring the spinners into play. Wickets in hand will be key at the venue, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s BAN vs AFG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Liton Das: Liton Das was one of the standout performers in the ODI leg, scoring 223 runs in three matches, The Bangladesh opener is in the midst of a good run of form and with Tamim Iqbal not being available for the T20Is, a lot rides on Liton at the top of the order. While Rahmanullah Gurbaz is a fine option too, Liton's recent form should hold him in good stead.

Batter

Hazratullah Zazai: Hazratullah Zazai blew hot and cold in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 for Peshawar Zalmi. However, the southpaw is one of the more destructive batters in the format. And given his experience of playing in Bangladesh conditions, Zazai is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib Al Hasan is one of the premier all-rounders in the world, with his numbers speaking for themselves. While Shakib wasn't in the best of form in the ODI leg, the change of venue to Dhaka should play into his hands. With Shakib's experience also bound to come in handy, he is a good addition to your BAN vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan comes into the series on the back of a decent ODI leg against Bangladesh, picking up five wickets in three matches. However, Rashid presents a greater threat in the shortest format and is a must-have in your BAN vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in BAN vs AFG Dream11 prediction team

Liton Das (BAN)

Shakib al Hasan (BAN)

Rashid Khan (AFG)

Important stats for BAN vs AFG Dream11 prediction team

Shakib al Hasan - 284 runs and 16 wickets in 11 BPL 2022 matches

Mustafizur Rahman - 19 wickets in 11 BPL 2022 matches, Average: 13.47

Rashid Khan - 13 wickets in 9 BPL 2022 matches, Average: 17.31

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Today (1st T20I)

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Liton Das, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Afif Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Mustafizur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Shoriful Islam and Fazalhaq Farooqi

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan. Vice-captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mushfiqur Rahim, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Mustafizur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Mehidy Hasan and Fazalhaq Farooqi

Captain: Rashid Khan. Vice-captain: Shakib Al Hasan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar