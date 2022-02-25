BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

The second ODI between Afghanistan (AFG) and Bangladesh (BAN) is set to take place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Friday.

Bangladesh put in a performance for the ages in the previous game against Afghanistan to clinch a 1-0 lead in the series. However, Tamim Iqbal and co. will be wary of what Afghanistan are capable of doing in this format. With the likes of Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah Riyad eager to make amends for their personal failures, Bangladesh will start as the clear favorites. But Afghanistan's star-studded bowling attack will once again be a threat to the hosts, paving the way for a cracking contest in Chattogram.

BAN vs AFG Probable Playing 11 Today

BAN XI

Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal (c), Shakib al Hasan, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam

AFG XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Yamin Ahmadzai/Azmatullah Omarzai

Match Details

BAN vs AFG, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 25th February 2022, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium is a touch on the slower side. The pacers will get ample movement off the surface, keeping the batters on their toes. Wickets in hand will be key at the venue, with the pitch likely to get slower. The spinners should have a say in the middle overs given the turn on offer. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 230 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s BAN vs AFG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Although Rahmanullah Gurbaz couldn't get going in the previous game, he remains Afghanistan's go-to player in the top order. Apart from his ability to get his side off to a flyer, Gurbaz is capable of scoring big runs too, which should him in good stead. With the Afghan keeper due for a big one, Gurbaz is one to watch out for in the game.

Batter

Tamim Iqbal: Tamim Iqbal, like Gurbaz, couldn't score many runs in the first encounter. However, Tamim has been in fine form over the last month or so, scoring a heap of runs in the BPL. Given his experience and knack for scoring big runs at the top of the order, Tamim should be a good addition to your BAN vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib Al Hasan had a rare off-day in the previous game, but he did show glimpses of his ability with the ball. The pitch conditions should aid Shakib, who is one of the best all-rounders in the game. With the southpaw likely to bat in the top order as well, he can be backed to fetch you some valuable Dream11 points in this game.

Bowler

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan had a decent outing earlier in the week against Bangladesh, but he would have been disappointed with the outcome of the game. However, like Shakib, Rashid should enjoy the conditions on offer in Chattogram with lots of turn on offer. Adding his pinch-hitting ability down the order, he is a must-have in your BAN vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in BAN vs AFG Dream11 prediction team

Tamim Iqbal (BAN)

Shakib al Hasan (BAN)

Rashid Khan (AFG)

Important stats for BAN vs AFG Dream11 prediction team

Afif Hossain - 93(115) in the previous game vs Afghanistan

Mehidy Hasan - 81(120) and 0/28 in the previous game vs Afghanistan

Fazalhaq Farooqi - 4/54 in the previous game vs Bangladesh

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd ODI)

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Tamim Iqbal, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan. Vice-captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Afifi Hossain, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Tamim Iqbal, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Rashid Khan and Shoriful Islam

Captain: Rashid Khan. Vice-captain: Shakib Al Hasan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar