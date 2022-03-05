BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report 2nd T20I

Bangladesh (BAN) will take on Afghanistan (AFG) in the second match of the T20I series at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday.

Bangladesh won the first T20I by a massive 61-run margin to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Liton Das and Nasum Ahmed were brilliant for the hosts in the batting and bowling departments, respectively, in the opening contest. Afghanistan shone in patches in the first T20I. Despite restricting their opponents to a meager total, the visitors couldn’t chase it down.

BAN vs AFG Probable Playing 11 Today

BAN XI

Munim Shahriar, Naim Sheikh, Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mehedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

AFG XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Qais Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq

Match Details

BAN vs AFG, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 5th March, 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium is quite slow, with spinners expected to wreak havoc in Mirpur. As the wicket tends to get slower as the match progresses, batting first should be the right thing to do.

Today’s BAN vs AFG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Liton Das was Bangladesh's top-scorer in the first game, playing a wonderful 60-run knock off just 44 deliveries.

Batter

Hazratullah Zazai, a T20I specialist, didn’t have a good outing in the first T20I, getting dismissed for just six runs. But he could play a destructive knock today.

All-rounders

Shakib Al Hasan is one of the best all-rounders in the game. He picked up two important wickets in the first match and will be looking to have a major impact with the bat today. Shakib is also a wonderful multiplier choice for your BAN vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Nasum Ahmed looked in inspired form in the first match, picking up four wickets for only 10 runs.

Rashid Khan bowled at a wonderful economy rate of 3.75 and also picked up a wicket in the first match.

Top 5 best players to pick in BAN vs AFG Dream11 prediction team

Liton Das (BAN) – 82 points

Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG) – 94 points

Nasum Ahmed (BAN) – 129 points

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) – 65 points

Fazal Haq (AFG) – 64 points

Important stats for BAN vs AFG Dream11 prediction team

Liton Das: 60 runs

Nasum Ahmed: 4 wickets

Shakib Al Hasan: 5 runs and 2 wickets

Rashid Khan: 1 wicket

Hazratullah Zazai: 6 runs

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd T20I)

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Liton Das, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Afif Hossain, Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Nasum Ahmed, Fazal Haq, Rashid Khan

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan. Vice-captain: Liton Das.

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Liton Das, Munim Shahriar, Afif Hossain, Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rashid Khan

Captain: Nasum Ahmed. Vice-captain: Hazratullah Zazai.

