Bangladesh vs Afghanistan - Dream11 Prediction - 2nd ODI

Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on Saturday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BAN vs AFG Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Afghanistan started the series with a win via D/L method. They restricted Bangladesh to 169/9 in 43 overs and reached 83/2 in 21.4 overs, while ending up winning by 16 runs. Thus, the Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side will be eyeing their first-ever ODI series win over Bangladesh.

That was Bangladesh’s third loss in ODI cricket in 2023. They have five wins and two washed out games. Meanwhile, Afghanistan have played four ODI games and have a win-loss record of 2-2 this year.

BAN vs AFG, Match Details

The second ODI of the three-match series between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be played on July 8th 2023 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BAN vs AFG

Date & Time: July 8th 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Pitch Report

The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram usually produces solid batting surfaces. However, there is some movement for the pacers with the new ball and the spinners generally find turn as well.

BAN vs AFG Probable Playing 11 today

Bangladesh Team News

Mohammad Naim is likely to replace Tamim Iqbal at the top of the order. The latter had retired from international cricket but took back his decision. But he will not play any further part in this series.

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI: Mohammad Naim, Litton Das (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

Afghanistan Team News

No major injury concerns.

Afghanistan Probable Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Saleem Safi

Today’s BAN vs AFG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Litton Das

Litton Das looked in good touch in the last encounter. The Bangladesh top-order batter made 26 in a knock which included two fours and a six.

Top Batter Pick

Najmul Hossain Shanto

Najmul Hossain Shanto may got just 12 in the first ODI but he has been consistent throughout 2023. The left-hander has amassed 417 runs at an average of 46.33 and he has racked up one hundred along with three fifties.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mohammad Nabi

Mohammad Nabi can be very effective with both bat and ball. The Afghanistan off-spinning all-rounder has made 52 runs in three innings and he has picked up four scalps in ODIs this year. In the last game, he took 1/25 from six overs.

Top Bowler Pick

Taskin Ahmed

Taskin Ahmed is in top form with the ball. The 28-year-old Bangladesh fast bowler has returned with 10 wickets from five innings in 2023. He has an economy rate of 3.90.

BAN vs AFG match captain and vice-captain choices

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan bowled superbly in the first ODI. The star Afghanistan leg-spinner returned with figures of 2/21 from nine overs. He can also make an impact with the bat in the lower middle-order.

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan is a match-winner with both bat and ball. The veteran Bangladesh all-rounder has scored 312 runs while averaging 39 and striking at 90.17 in 2023. With the ball, he has taken eight scalps at an economy of 4.85.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BAN vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket (ODI stats in 2023)

Player Player Stats Rashid Khan 2 wickets in 2 matches Shakib Al Hasan 312 runs & 8 wickets in 9 matches Taskin Ahmed 10 wickets in 5 innings Mohammad Nabi 52 runs & 4 wickets in 4 matches Najmul Hossain Shanto 417 runs in 9 innings

BAN vs AFG match expert tips

Both teams have some top-quality spin-bowling all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz will be the ones to watch out for.

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Bangladesh vs Afghanistan - 2nd ODI.

Wicket-keeper: Litton Das, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Ibrahim Zadran, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Hashmatullah Shahidi

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Mohammad Nabi, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Taskin Ahmed

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Bangladesh vs Afghanistan - 2nd ODI.

Wicket-keeper: Litton Das

Batters: Rahmat Shah, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Towhid Hridoy

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Taskin Ahmed (vc), Azmatullah Omarzai, Hasan Mahmud

Poll : 0 votes