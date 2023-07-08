Bangladesh vs Afghanistan - Dream11 Prediction - 2nd ODI

Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on Saturday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BAN vs AFG Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.
Afghanistan started the series with a win via D/L method. They restricted Bangladesh to 169/9 in 43 overs and reached 83/2 in 21.4 overs, while ending up winning by 16 runs. Thus, the Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side will be eyeing their first-ever ODI series win over Bangladesh.
That was Bangladesh’s third loss in ODI cricket in 2023. They have five wins and two washed out games. Meanwhile, Afghanistan have played four ODI games and have a win-loss record of 2-2 this year.
BAN vs AFG, Match Details
The second ODI of the three-match series between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be played on July 8th 2023 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: BAN vs AFG
Date & Time: July 8th 2023, 1:30 PM IST
Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
Pitch Report
The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram usually produces solid batting surfaces. However, there is some movement for the pacers with the new ball and the spinners generally find turn as well.
BAN vs AFG Probable Playing 11 today
Bangladesh Team News
Mohammad Naim is likely to replace Tamim Iqbal at the top of the order. The latter had retired from international cricket but took back his decision. But he will not play any further part in this series.
Bangladesh Probable Playing XI: Mohammad Naim, Litton Das (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud
Afghanistan Team News
No major injury concerns.
Afghanistan Probable Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Saleem Safi
Today’s BAN vs AFG Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Litton Das
Litton Das looked in good touch in the last encounter. The Bangladesh top-order batter made 26 in a knock which included two fours and a six.
Top Batter Pick
Najmul Hossain Shanto
Najmul Hossain Shanto may got just 12 in the first ODI but he has been consistent throughout 2023. The left-hander has amassed 417 runs at an average of 46.33 and he has racked up one hundred along with three fifties.
Top All-rounder Pick
Mohammad Nabi
Mohammad Nabi can be very effective with both bat and ball. The Afghanistan off-spinning all-rounder has made 52 runs in three innings and he has picked up four scalps in ODIs this year. In the last game, he took 1/25 from six overs.
Top Bowler Pick
Taskin Ahmed
Taskin Ahmed is in top form with the ball. The 28-year-old Bangladesh fast bowler has returned with 10 wickets from five innings in 2023. He has an economy rate of 3.90.
BAN vs AFG match captain and vice-captain choices
Rashid Khan
Rashid Khan bowled superbly in the first ODI. The star Afghanistan leg-spinner returned with figures of 2/21 from nine overs. He can also make an impact with the bat in the lower middle-order.
Shakib Al Hasan
Shakib Al Hasan is a match-winner with both bat and ball. The veteran Bangladesh all-rounder has scored 312 runs while averaging 39 and striking at 90.17 in 2023. With the ball, he has taken eight scalps at an economy of 4.85.
5 Must-picks with player stats for BAN vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket (ODI stats in 2023)
BAN vs AFG match expert tips
Both teams have some top-quality spin-bowling all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz will be the ones to watch out for.
BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicket-keeper: Litton Das, Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Batters: Ibrahim Zadran, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Hashmatullah Shahidi
All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Mohammad Nabi, Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Bowlers: Rashid Khan (c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Taskin Ahmed
BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: Litton Das
Batters: Rahmat Shah, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Towhid Hridoy
All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi
Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Taskin Ahmed (vc), Azmatullah Omarzai, Hasan Mahmud