BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2023, 1st ODI

Bangladesh (BAN) will be taking on Afghanistan (AFG) in the first ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday, July 5. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

After a convincing win in the only Test match, Bangladesh will now be hosting Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series. Both teams will be looking to start the series with a win and gain an early advantage in the series.

Afghanistan will be raring to perform in a format they are better in and win the match. On the other hand, Bangladesh will be aiming to hold its fort strong.

BAN vs AFG Match Details

The first ODI of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan series 2023 will be played on July 5 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The match will commence at 1:30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BAN vs AFG, 1st ODI, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2023

Date and Time: July 5, 2023, Wednesday; 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

BAN vs AFG Probable Playing XIs

BAN Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

BAN Probable Playing XI

Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, T Hridoy, Shakib Al Hassan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, M Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, and Ebadot Hossain.

AFG Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

AFG Probable Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmatullah Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Azmatullah Omarzai, and S Shirzad.

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Litton Das

Litton Das likes to set up his innings by attacking the opposition bowlers from the very beginning. He likes to bat long and will be a very good pick from the wicketkeeper section for this match.

Batter - Ibrahim Zadran

Ibrahim Zadran is a stable top-order batter who likes to pace his innings. He is a consistent run scorer and will be a very good pick for this match.

All-rounder - Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hassan is a seasoned performer who will give points with both the bat and the ball. He will be a brilliant choice along with Mehidy Hasan Miraz from this section.

Bowler - Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan is someone who helps the team's cause with wickets in the middle overs and is also a very economical bowler. Rashid can also be very useful with the bat and that makes him the best pick from the bowlers' section.

BAN vs AFG match captain and vice-captain choices

Ibrahim Zadran

Ibrahim Zadran has been in good form and is a fairly consistent run scorer. Zadran will play a vital role in Afghanistan's batting and will be a good choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan is a very effective all-rounder who can make match-winning contributions for his team with both the bat and the ball. He will be a safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for BAN vs AFG, 1st ODI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Ibrahim Zadran

Shaib Al Hasan

Rashid Khan

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

SZ vs NZ Match Expert Tips

The pitch at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium will be a good wicket for the batters especially as long as the ball is new. But as the game progresses the spinners will come into play. So, top-order batters and spin-bowling all-rounders will be good choices for this clash.

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Litton Das

Batters: Tamim Iqbal, Najibullah Zadran, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman

