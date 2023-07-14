BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2023, 1st T20I

Bangladesh (BAN) will be taking on Afghanistan (AFG) in the first T20I of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2023 Series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Bangladesh on Friday, July 14. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Bangladesh managed to win the only Test between the two teams. But Afghanistan made a strong comeback, winning the ODI series by a 2-1 margin. Now, it is all down to the T20I Series, which will decide the team that walks out the winner of this complete series.

BAN vs AFG Match Details

The first T20I of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2023 Series will be played on July 14 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Bangladesh. The match will commence at 5.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BAN vs AFG, 1st T20I, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2023

Date and Time: July 14, 2023, Friday; 5:30 pm IST.

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Bangladesh

BAN vs AFG Probable Playing XIs

BAN Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

BAN Probable Playing XIs

Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Rony Talukdar, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Tashkin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, and S Islam.

AFG Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

AFG Probable Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Jannat, Rashid Khan, Mujeed Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, and A Omarzai.

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is a stable top-order batter who can stabilize the proceedings for his team. He will be a key fantasy pick for this match.

Batter - Ibrahim Zadran

Ibrahim Zadran is a pretty consistent run scorer and has been in good form recently. Zadran will be a very important pick for this match.

All-rounders - Shakib Al Hasan

The experienced Bangladeshi all-rounder will be key to how his team performs in this match and then in the series. Shakib has the ability to contribute in both innings of the match and that makes him a very good pick for this match.

Bowlers - Rashid Khan

The Afghan skipper has the ability to be a match-winner with the ball. But Rashid Khan can also be very useful with the bat lower down the order and that makes him a very good choice for the fantasy contests of the match.

BAN vs AFG match captain and vice-captain choices

Ibrahim Zadran

A stable and consistent run scorer, Ibrahim Zadran guarantees points for fantasy contests whenever he is in the team. Zadran will be a very good pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan can be a match-winner with the ball in hand and also be a very good batter lower down the order. His ability to change the complexion of a game with either of his trades makes him a very good bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for BAN vs AFG, 1st T20I

Najmul Hossain Shanto

Rashid Khan

Shakib Al Hasan

Ibrahim Zadran

Noor Ahmad

BAN vs AFG Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for batting at the beginning of the match. Spinners will start to be effective as the game progresses. Top-order batters and spinners will be good picks for the match.

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Najibullah Zadran, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Ibrahim Zadran (c)

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (vc), Nasum Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Afif Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Mohammad Nabi, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Nasum Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad (c)

