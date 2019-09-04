BAN vs AFG, Only Test: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - Sept 5th, 2019

Test cricket action comes to Bangladesh as the home side host newcomers Afghanistan in a one-off Test in Chattogram from Thursday. Although Afghanistan were granted Test status a year ago, they aren't part of the ICC Test Championship scenario as this Test will be a preview of the same for Bangladesh.

With only two Test matches under their belt, Afghanistan will enter the match as the underdogs with Shakib Al Hasan leading Bangladesh for this game. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have had a decent run in home conditions and will bank on their spinners to deliver the goods in a potential spin fest. With quality spinners and talented batsmen taking it to the field, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan(C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Shadman Islam, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed, Taskin Ahmed and Ebadat Hossain.

Afghanistan

Rashid Khan(C), Ashgar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Ihsanullah Janat, Ibrahim Zadran, Hasmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah, Javed Ahmedi, Ikram Ali Khil, Afsar Zazai, Zahir Khan, Sayed Shirzad, Yamin Ahmedzai, Shapoor Zadran and Qais Ahmed.

Playing XI Updates

Bangladesh

With Tamim Iqbal and Imrul Kayes unavailable for selection, Soumya Sarkar and Shadman Islam should open the batting with Test specialist, Mominul Haque being key to their cause. With the experience of scoring big runs for their country, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah and Shakib Al Hasan will hold fort in the middle order.

Liton Das and Mehidy Hasan add batting depth in the side with Bangladesh set to field as many as four spinners for this game. While Taijul and Nayeem are set to play as well, one of Taskin or Abu Jayed should don the role of the lead pacer with Soumya Sarkar also bound to chip in with his medium pace.

Possible XI: Sarkar, Shadman, Mominul, Rahim(WK), Shakib, Mahmudullah, Liton, Mehidy, Nayeem, Taijul and Abu Jayed.

Afghanistan:

As for the Afghans, a change in leadership dominates the headlines with Rashid Khan leading his country for the first time in the Test format. Not many changes are expected from the side that beat Ireland in February.

While Ikram Ali Khil assumes the role of the wicket-keeper, Ihsanullah Janat should be paired with Ibrahim Zadran at the top of the order. Following them would be Rahmat Shah, Ashgar Afghan, Hasmatullah Shahidi and Mohammad Nabi in the middle order.

Rashid Khan is also a capable batsman although it is his leg-spin that will be in the limelight come Thursday. Afghanistan should also field Zahir Khan and Yamin Ahmadzai, who did well in the practice game earlier in the week.

Possible XI: Ihsanullah, Ibrahim, Rahmat, Ashgar, Nabi, Shahidi, Ikram(WK), Rashid(C), Ahmadzai, Zahir and Shapoor.

Match Details

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Only Test

5th September 2019, 9:30 AM IST

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Pitch Report:

The forecast for the whole Test match is very bleak with the match heading towards a draw in all likelihood. Nevertheless, the spinners should get a lot of help from the surface with batting set to become an arduous task from day 3 onwards, with the pitch wearing down.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Mushfiqur Rahim is one of the most consistent batsmen in the Bangladesh set-up. On what could be a tough surface to bat, Rahim's grit and determination should serve fantasy players in earning valuable points in the Test.

Batsmen: With the balance of the side kept in the mind, only one of Mominul Haque and Rahmat Shah is picked in the side. Although both of them are suited to the format, their high pricing in fantasy games is a problem. Nevertheless, openers Shadman Islam and Ibrahim Zadran should suffice with both of them in decent form as well. Along with them, Mahmudullah Riyad should also score some runs batting in the middle order with the Khulna Titans captain under some pressure to perform.

Allrounders: Spin bowling all-rounders are key on this surface and given Shakib Al Hasan's credentials, he is probably the best in the business. Along with him, offspinners Mohammad Nabi and Mehidy Hasan are also viable candidates who will be crucial on a surface that should turn a bit.

Bowlers: Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan is a must-have in this game, given his ability to rush the batsmen into making a mistake. His clever variations should also hold him in good stead while left-arm spinner Taijul Islam is also another such option in the fantasy team. One of Yamin Ahmadzai or chinaman Zahir Khan should suffice in completing the fantasy team for this Test match.

Captain: Given the nature of the pitch and his amazing run of form from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Shakib Al Hasan is the first choice for captain in the fantasy team. If one were to overlook him, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mohammad Nabi should do the trick with the wealth of experience under their belt.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Rahmat Shah, Ibrahim Zadran, Mahmudullah, Shadman Islam, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Mohd Nabi, Rashid Khan, Zahir Khan and Taijul Islam.

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan, Vice-Captain: Mohd Nabi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mushfiqur Rahim, Mominul Haque, Hasmatullah Shahidi, Shadman Islam, Ibrahim Zadran, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Mohd Nabi, Rashid Khan, Zahir Khan and Taijul Islam.

Captain: Mohd Nabi, Vice-Captain: Shakib Al Hasan