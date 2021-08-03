BAN vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st T20

The first T20I between Bangladesh and Australia is set to take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.

After a disappointing series against the West Indies, Australia resume their T20 World Cup preparations as they eye a series win over Bangladesh. The hosts Bangladesh, in turn, will be keen to make a statement at the expense of Australia in what should be a cracking series.

BAN XI vs AUS XI Probable Playing 11 Today

BAN XI

Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Nasum Ahmed/Mosaddek Hossain

AUS XI

Matt Wade (c), Josh Philippe, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Moises Henriques, Daniel Christian, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Riley Meredith/Andrew Tye

Match Details

BAN vs AUS, 1st T20

Date and Time: 3rd August 2021, at 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

A decent batting track awaits the two sides with some turn on offer for the spinners. Initially, the pacers will get some help from the surface, although the batters will look to go on the attack from ball one. The spinners will come into play in the middle overs, given the turn that is expected off the surface. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being a good total at the venue.

Today's BAN vs Aus Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Matt Wade: Interim captain Matthew Wade is an explosive batsman who looks to take the attack to the bowlers from the word go. Given his experience in subcontinent conditions, Wade would be a brilliant addition to your BAN vs AUS Dream11 team.

Batsmen

Josh Philippe: Young Josh Philippe is all set to open the batting in the absence of regular captain Aaron Finch. Blessed with an eye for a boundary and equally impressive against pace and spin, Philippe could be in for a big series against Bangladesh.

Mohammad Naim: Bangladesh is missing a few key personnel but the emergence of young Mohammad Naim has boded well for the home side. Elegant to watch, Naim should get some quick runs at the top of the order alongside Soumya Sarkar.

All-rounders

Shakib Al Hasan: Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was at his best with both the bat and ball against Zimababwe in the white-ball formats. Given his experience and Australia's slightly inexperienced middle-order, Shakib is a must-have in your BAN vs AUS Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Mustafizur Rahman: Mustafizur Rahman has regained some of the zip and nip he was renowned for early in his career. With the ability to nail yorkers at will, Mustafizur should pick up a wicket or two for the home side, delivering valuable points for your fantasy team.

Mitchell Starc: There aren't many better than Mitchell Starc in the white-ball formats. Dangerous with the new ball and effective at the death, Starc is a force to be reckoned with the ball and should be a viable addition to any team.

Top 5 best players to pick in BAN vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Naim (BAN)

Mustafizur Rahman (BAN)

Matt Wade (AUS)

Mitchell Marsh (AUS)

Mitchell Starc (AUS)

Important stats for BAN vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

Matt Wade: 613 runs in 34 T20I innings; SR: 130.7

Shakib Al Hasan: 1604 runs and 95 wickets in 79 T20I matches

Mitchell Starc: 48 wickets in 39 T20I matches, Bowl Average: 21.92

Mitchell Marsh: 286 runs in 10 T20I matches in 2021, Bat Average: 31.78

Soumya Sarkar: 1077 runs in 56 T20I innings, SR: 127.61

BAN vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today

BAN vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matt Wade, Moises Henriques, Josh Philippe, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mitchell Marsh, Soumya Sarkar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Mustafizur Rahman and Mohammad Saifuddin

Captain: Matt Wade. Vice-captain: Shakib Al Hasan

BAN vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Matt Wade, Moises Henriques, Josh Philippe, Mahmadullah Riyad, Shakib Al Hasan, Mitchell Marsh, Soumya Sarkar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan. Vice-captain: Adam Zampa

Edited by Samya Majumdar