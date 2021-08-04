BAN vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd T20

The second T20I between Bangladesh and Australia is set to take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Bangladesh pulled off a big victory in the first T20I and will bank on their new-found momentum to get another win under their belt. However, the Aussies will look to bounce back with an imperative performance and level the series today.

BAN XI vs AUS XI Probable Playing 11 Today

BAN XI

Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Nasum Ahmed

AUS XI

Matt Wade (c), Josh Philippe, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Moises Henriques, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Andrew Tye

Match Details

BAN vs AUS, 2nd T20

Date and Time: 4th August 2021, at 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch is on the slower side with the batters having to work hard for their runs. Although there wasn't much swing on offer, the pacers did enjoy some success while hitting the hard lengths and varying their pace. The spinners will ideally get some turn off the surface from the start, making it tough going in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 150 being par at the venue.

Today's BAN vs AUS Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Alex Carey: Alex Carey had to depart off the very first ball he faced in the first T20I to Nasum Ahmed. However, he is an accomplished player of spin and should find himself back in the runs in today's fixture.

Batsmen

Josh Philippe: Like his opening partner Carey, Philippe was undone by spin early in his innings. However, he too is a good player of spin and showed glimpses of his ability in the previous game. Bank on him to get some quick runs at the top of the order.

Mahmudullah: Bangladesh captain Mahmadullah Riyad got a start in the previous game, but he got out just when he was trying to up the ante. Along with his exceptional finishing skills, Riyad has been in decent form lately and should be a good addition to your BAN vs AUS Dream11 team.

All-rounders

Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib Al Hasan has been in outstanding form with both the bat and ball. He came up with handy contributions in both departments in the previous game and doesn't look like slowing down any time soon on a pitch that should suit his skill-set.

Bowlers

Mustafizur Rahman: Mustafizur Rahman is back to his supreme best with his clever variations once again being the talk of the town. Capable of holding his own with the new ball and in the death overs, Rahman could pick up a wicket or two on a surface on which his cutters will do a bit.

Adam Zampa: Given the nature of the pitch, Adam Zampa should be a must-have in your BAN vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team. Not afraid to toss the ball up, Zampa showed flashes of brilliance in the first game and is definitely one to keep an eye out for in today's match.

Top 5 best players to pick in BAN vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

Nasum Ahmed (BAN) - 118 points

Josh Hazlewood (AUS) - 103 points

Mitchell Starc (AUS) - 85 points

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) - 82 points

Mitchell Marsh (AUS) - 67 points

Important stats for BAN vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

Adam Zampa: 48 wickets in 47 T20I matches; 1 for 28 in four overs (previous game)

Shakib Al Hasan: 36 (33) and one for 24 in four overs in 1st T20I vs Australia

Mitchell Starc: 50 wickets in 40 T20I matches

Mitchell Marsh: 331 runs in 11 T20I matches in 2021

Soumya Sarkar: 1079 runs in 57 T20I innings, SR: 127.54

BAN vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today

BAN vs AUS 2nd T20 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alex Carey, Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Mahmudullah Riyad, Shakib al Hasan, Mitchell Marsh, Soumya Sarkar, Nasum Ahmed, Mitchell Starc, Mustafizur Rahman and Adam Zampa

Captain: Shakib al Hasan. Vice-captain: Alex Carey

BAN vs AUS 2nd T20 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alex Carey, Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Shamim Patwari, Shakib al Hasan, Mitchell Marsh, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Mitchell Starc, Mustafizur Rahman and Adam Zampa

Captain: Alex Carey. Vice-captain: Soumya Sarkar

Edited by Samya Majumdar