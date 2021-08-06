BAN vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd T20

The third T20I between Bangladesh and Australia is set to take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

Bangladesh have been brilliant as they near a historic T20I series win over the mighty Aussies. However, Matthew Wade and co. will look to get off the mark with a win in today's fixture with the likes of Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Marsh itching to make an impact in Dhaka.

BAN XI vs AUS XI Probable Playing 11 Today

BAN XI

Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Nasum Ahmed

AUS XI

Matt Wade (c), Josh Philippe, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Moises Henriques, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Andrew Tye

Match Details

BAN vs AUS, 3rd T20

Date and Time: 6th August 2021, at 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

Although spin has dominated the series so far, a fresh track is expected for today's game, possibly helping the batters a touch in the early exchanges. There should be some movement on offer for the pacers early on. However, as the match progresses, the spinners are bound to have a say, making for a good contest in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 150 being par at the venue.

Today's BAN vs AUS Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Matthew Wade: Australian captain Matthew Wade has been batting out of position, a possible reason for his lack of runs. He could be in line for a promotion, which could be a better use of explosive batting ability in this format.

Batsmen

Josh Philippe: Josh Philippe has for long been considered a bright prospect in the shorter formats. He has shown glimpses of his ability and given his potential, he should find himself back in the runs sooner rather than later.

Mohammad Naim: Bangladesh opener Mohammad Naim has been decent against the likes of Starc and Josh Hazlewood in this series. Although he hasn't been able to score a big one, he could be a big addition to your BAN vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Shakib Al Hasan: Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been consistent with both the bat and ball in T20Is this year. Given the nature of the pitch, Shakib is a must-have in your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Mustafizur Rahman: Mustafizur Rahman has been unplayable in the series with his clever variations outfoxing a few Aussie batsmen already. With form on his side, Mustafizur should pick up a wicket or two yet again today.

Adam Zampa: With the amount of spin on offer, Adam Zampa should prove to be a handful for the home side. Although he hasn't been quite economical, one can bank on him to pick up a few wickets and deliver valuable points for your BAN vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in BAN vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) - 179 points

Josh Hazlewood (AUS) - 144 points

Mitchell Starc (AUS) - 136 points

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) - 157 points

Mitchell Marsh (AUS) - 125 points

Important stats for BAN vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

Adam Zampa: 49 wickets in 48 T20I matches; Bowl Average: 23.88

Shakib Al Hasan: 62 runs and two wickets in this series

Mitchell Starc: 51 wickets in 41 T20I matches

Mitchell Marsh: 376 runs in 11 T20I matches in 2021

Soumya Sarkar: 1079 runs in 58 T20I innings, SR: 126.20

BAN vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today

BAN vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matt Wade, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Marsh, Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Ashton Agar, Mustafizur Rahman, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa

Captain: Josh Philippe. Vice-captain: Shakib Al Hasan

BAN vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Matt Wade, Mohammad Naim, Shamim Patwari, Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Ashton Agar, Mustafizur Rahman, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan. Vice-captain: Adam Zampa

