BAN vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 4th T20

The fourth T20I between Bangladesh and Australia is set to take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday.

Bangladesh sealed a memorable series win on Friday as Mustafizur Rahman and Mahmudullah starred with the ball and bat respectively. However, they will look to sustain their momentum against Australia, who in turn will try to salvage some lost pride in this crucial fixture.

BAN XI vs AUS XI Probable Playing 11 Today

BAN XI

Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Taijul Islam

AUS XI

Matt Wade (c), Ben McDermott, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Moises Henriques, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Christian and Josh Hazlewood/Tanveer Sangha

Match Details

BAN vs AUS, 4th T20

Date and Time: 7th August 2021, at 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The pitch is on the slower side with the spinners getting a lot of purchase right from ball one. While the bowlers have enjoyed the conditions at hand, the batters have struggled to get going. The batsmen will need to bide their time in the middle before going big. Wickets in hand will be key for both sides, with 140 being a great total at the venue.

Today's BAN vs AUS Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Matthew Wade: Australian captain Matt Wade did get promoted to the top of the order in the previous game but couldn't make full use of it. However, one can bank on him to get Australia off to a blazing start, something they have lacked in this series.

Batsman

Mohammad Naim: Southpaw Mohammad Naim has looked decent in the series despite throwing away his starts. He will be keen to get a big one today as he looks to seal his place in Bangladesh's plans for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

All-rounder

Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib Al Hasan has been consistent with both the bat and ball for Bangladesh. The nature of the pitch plays into Shakib's favour as he is sure to be a popular selection in BAN vs AUS Dream11 fantasy teams.

Bowlers

Mustafizur Rahman: Mustafizur Rahman didn't pick up a wicket in the previous game but had a big impact with figures of 0 for 9 in his four overs. With the form that he is in, expect Mustafizur to pick up a wicket or two against the Aussies on Saturday.

Adam Zampa: Australia's lead spinner Adam Zampa picked up a couple of wickets in the previous game, using the turn on offer in Dhaka to good use. With the same pitch likely to be used, Zampa is a must-have in your BAN vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in BAN vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) - 189 points

Josh Hazlewood (AUS) - 204 points

Shoriful Islam (BAN) - 182 points

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) - 232 points

Mitchell Marsh (AUS) - 204 points

Important stats for BAN vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

Adam Zampa: 51 wickets in 49 T20I matches

Shakib Al Hasan: 88 runs and 3 wickets in this series

Nathan Ellis: 3 for 34 in four overs (previous game)

Mitchell Marsh: 427 runs in 12 T20I matches in 2021

Mohammad Naim: 413 runs in 14 T20I matches, Average: 31.77

BAN vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today

BAN vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matt Wade, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mohammad Naim, Ben McDermott, Shakib Al Hasan, Mitchell Marsh, Mahedi Hasan, Daniel Christian, Mustafizur Rahman, Adam Zampa and Nathan Ellis

Captain: Matt Wade. Vice-captain: Shakib Al Hasan

BAN vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Matt Wade, Shamim Patwari, Mohammad Naim, Ben McDermott, Shakib Al Hasan, Alex Carey, Mahedi Hasan, Daniel Christian, Taskin Ahmed, Adam Zampa and Nathan Ellis

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan. Vice-captain: Daniel Christian

Edited by Samya Majumdar