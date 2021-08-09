BAN vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 5th T20

The fifth T20I between Bangladesh and Australia is set to take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Monday.
Despite conceding the series to the home side, Australia hit back with a decent performance to add some respectability to the scoreline. Although they will be eyeing another win to close out the series, Bangladesh will head into today's fixture as the clear favorites.
BAN XI vs AUS XI Probable Playing 11 Today
BAN XI
Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Taijul Islam
AUS XI
Matt Wade (c), Ben McDermott, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Moises Henriques, Ashton Turner, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye, Daniel Christian and Mitchell Starc/Josh Hazlewood
Match Details
BAN vs AUS, 5th T20
Date and Time: 9th August 2021, at 5:30 PM IST
Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka
Pitch Report
As seen in previous games, the spinners are expected to rule the roost with ample turn on offer. Although the pacers should also get some help early on, they are likely to revert to off-pace deliveries as the match progresses. Wickets in hand will be key for either side, with 140 being a competitive track at the venue. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, given the nature of the pitch.
Today's BAN vs AUS Dream11 match top picks
Wicket-keeper
Matthew Wade: Matt Wade has had a woeful series so far despite being promoted to the top of the order. However, he will be looking to end the series on a high with a big knock, making him a handy option for today's BAN vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.
Batsman
Mohammad Naim: Mohammad Naim has blown hot and cold in the series despite looking good in patches. A fresh pitch is expected for this game, which could play into Naim's hands.
All-rounder
Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib Al Hasan had a forgetful outing in the previous game with Daniel Christian taking him to the cleaners. Shakib will be itching to make amends for his no-show, making him a must-have in your BAN vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.
Bowlers
Mitchell Swepson: Mitchell Swepson turned up a sensational performance with three wickets in the previous game. With spin likely to play a big role in the final game as well, Swepson is one to watch out for today.
Top 5 best players to pick in BAN vs AUS Dream11 prediction team
Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) - 269 points
Josh Hazlewood (AUS) - 260 points
Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) - 254 points
Mitchell Marsh (AUS) - 220 points
Important stats for BAN vs AUS Dream11 prediction team
Shakib Al Hasan: 103 runs and 3 wickets in this series
Mitchell Swepson: 3 for 12 in four overs (previous game)
Mitchell Marsh: 438 runs in 12 T20I matches in 2021
Mohammad Naim: 442 runs in 16 T20I matches, Average: 29.47
BAN vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matt Wade, Moises Henriques, Mahmudullah Riyad, Ben McDermott, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mitchell Marsh, Mahedi Hasan, Andrew Tye, Mitchell Swepson and Mustafizur Rahman
Captain: Matt Wade. Vice-captain: Shakib Al Hasan
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Matt Wade, Moises Henriques, Soumya Sarkar, Ben McDermott, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mitchell Marsh, Taskin Ahmed, Andrew Tye, Mitchell Swepson and Mustafizur Rahman
Captain: Shakib Al Hasan. Vice-captain: Mitchell Marsh