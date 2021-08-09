BAN vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 5th T20

The fifth T20I between Bangladesh and Australia is set to take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Monday.

Despite conceding the series to the home side, Australia hit back with a decent performance to add some respectability to the scoreline. Although they will be eyeing another win to close out the series, Bangladesh will head into today's fixture as the clear favorites.

BAN XI vs AUS XI Probable Playing 11 Today

BAN XI

Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Taijul Islam

AUS XI

Matt Wade (c), Ben McDermott, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Moises Henriques, Ashton Turner, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye, Daniel Christian and Mitchell Starc/Josh Hazlewood

Match Details

BAN vs AUS, 5th T20

Date and Time: 9th August 2021, at 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, the spinners are expected to rule the roost with ample turn on offer. Although the pacers should also get some help early on, they are likely to revert to off-pace deliveries as the match progresses. Wickets in hand will be key for either side, with 140 being a competitive track at the venue. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, given the nature of the pitch.

Today's BAN vs AUS Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Matthew Wade: Matt Wade has had a woeful series so far despite being promoted to the top of the order. However, he will be looking to end the series on a high with a big knock, making him a handy option for today's BAN vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.

Batsman

Mohammad Naim: Mohammad Naim has blown hot and cold in the series despite looking good in patches. A fresh pitch is expected for this game, which could play into Naim's hands.

All-rounder

Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib Al Hasan had a forgetful outing in the previous game with Daniel Christian taking him to the cleaners. Shakib will be itching to make amends for his no-show, making him a must-have in your BAN vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Mitchell Swepson: Mitchell Swepson turned up a sensational performance with three wickets in the previous game. With spin likely to play a big role in the final game as well, Swepson is one to watch out for today.

Top 5 best players to pick in BAN vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) - 269 points

Josh Hazlewood (AUS) - 260 points

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) - 254 points

Mitchell Marsh (AUS) - 220 points

Important stats for BAN vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

Shakib Al Hasan: 103 runs and 3 wickets in this series

Mitchell Swepson: 3 for 12 in four overs (previous game)

Mitchell Marsh: 438 runs in 12 T20I matches in 2021

Mohammad Naim: 442 runs in 16 T20I matches, Average: 29.47

BAN vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today

BAN vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matt Wade, Moises Henriques, Mahmudullah Riyad, Ben McDermott, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mitchell Marsh, Mahedi Hasan, Andrew Tye, Mitchell Swepson and Mustafizur Rahman

Captain: Matt Wade. Vice-captain: Shakib Al Hasan

BAN vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Matt Wade, Moises Henriques, Soumya Sarkar, Ben McDermott, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mitchell Marsh, Taskin Ahmed, Andrew Tye, Mitchell Swepson and Mustafizur Rahman

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan. Vice-captain: Mitchell Marsh

Edited by Samya Majumdar